Grand Slam champions to play Adelaide International

The preliminary acceptance list for the Adelaide International from 22 to 27 February 2021 has been announced today.

World No.8 and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu (CAN) leads the WTA field ahead of two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka (BLR) and world No.12 Belinda Bencic (SUI).

Top 20 players Johanna Konta (GBR), Iga Swiatek (POL), Petra Martic (CRO), Elena Rybakina (KAZ) and Elise Mertens (BEL) have also entered.

In total, eight of the world's top 20 and 15 of the world's top 30 players are confirmed to compete at the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in Adelaide immediately after the Australian Open.

"Today's announcement that eight of the world's top 20 and 15 of the world's top 30 players will compete at the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre immediately after the Australian Open is yet another example of Adelaide serving up some of the best tennis players around the world," Premier Steven Marshall said.

"The WTA tournament will also be broadcast showcasing South Australia to the world.

"Tennis events over the next decade are going to drive jobs, vibrancy in our city and will inspire the next generation of South Australian tennis enthusiasts to play and train right here at home - and we couldn't be more excited."

Adelaide International Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald is delighted to extend a warm welcome to the international playing group.

"We are pleased to announce the preliminary entry list for the Adelaide International," MacDonald said.

"After a very difficult year, we are grateful to be welcoming world class tennis to Memorial Drive for the final time before the stage two redevelopment of the venue.

"The inaugural Adelaide International was a huge success and we are excited for tennis fans to join us once again for what is sure to be a great week of tennis.

"We wish the players the very best of luck while they compete at the Australian Open and look forward to welcoming them to South Australia very soon."

Wildcards for the Adelaide International will be announced at a later date.

Adelaide International 2021 field

Women

Rank First name Last name Nationality 8 Bianca Andreescu CAN 12 Belinda Bencic SUI 13 Victoria Azarenka BLR 14 Johanna Konta GBR 17 Iga Swiatek POL 18 Petra Martic CRO 19 Elena Rybakina KAZ 20 Elise Mertens BEL 21 Marketa Vondrousova CZE 22 Maria Sakkari GRE 23 Anett Kontaveit EST 24 Jennifer Brady USA 26 Alison Riske USA 28 Yulia Putintseva KAZ 29 Dayana Yastremska UKR 32 Donna Vekic CRO 33 Ekaterina Alexandrova RUS

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster from 12.00 noon ACDT Wednesday 10 February 2021. Tickets start at $20 for adults, with free tickets available for children at all sessions.