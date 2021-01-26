Schedule and charity partner announced for A Day at the Drive

The schedule and charity partner for A Day at the Drive have been announced today, as the official curtain raiser to the Australian summer of tennis nears.

The one-off event will be held at the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in Adelaide on Friday 29 January in support of the Australian Tennis Foundation.

The day session will feature Novak Djokovic (SRB), Jannik Sinner (ITA), Serena Williams (USA) and Naomi Osaka (JPN), with Rafael Nadal (ESP), Dominic Thiem (AUT), Ash Barty (AUS) and Simona Halep (ROU) to headline the evening session. Matches will consist of two tiebreak sets with a match tiebreak at one set all.

Venus Williams (USA) and Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) will make a special appearance at the end of the day session to play a single tiebreak set.

Part proceeds of ticket sales will be donated to the Australian Tennis Foundation to aid South Australia's most disadvantaged communities.

In the past year, the Australian Tennis Foundation has supported bushfire affected communities around Australia through Rally as One. In South Australia, this has included funding to support the rebuild of Stokes Bay Tennis Club on Kangaroo Island, along with a variety of events and activities to help communities come together, celebrate community spirit and promote social cohesion.

"To be able to welcome some of the biggest names in tennis to our great state is testament to the outstanding response from the people of South Australia to the COVID-19 pandemic," South Australian Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing Corey Wingard said.

"The line up on Friday is fantastic and shows the Marshall Government's investment in Memorial Drive is a total game-changer for sport in South Australia."

"COVID-19 has affected us all on a mental, physical and/or economic level however those most affected are young people starting their employment journey and families already facing financial difficulties," Australian Tennis Foundation Executive Director Vicki Reid said.

"With funds raised from this event, the ATF will use the power of sport to contribute to a healthier, happier and stronger South Australian community."

"We are really proud that A Day at the Drive will give back to the community through our partnership with the Australian Tennis Foundation," Adelaide International Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald added.

"It is sure to be a wonderful event and we look forward to welcoming the community to Memorial Drive on Friday."

A Day at the Drive schedule of play*

Session time Schedule 1.00 pm Novak Djokovic v Jannik SinnerSerena Williams v Naomi OsakaBonus match (one tiebreak set) Venus Williams v Irina-Camelia Begu 7.00 pm Rafael Nadal v Dominic ThiemAsh Barty v Simona Halep

*Schedule is provisional only and subject to change.

A Day at the Drive will be broadcast live on Nine and 9Now from 1.00 pm ACDT Friday.

Background information

The Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF) is Tennis Australia's official charity.

The ATF harnesses the power of tennis to help children and young people develop resilience, make healthy life choices and feel positive about the future. At the core of each initiative the ATF aims to improve physical mental and social health, build self-esteem and confidence, learn respect, team work and sportsmanship, decrease the impacts of social and geographic isolation through inclusion and acceptance, and relieve socioeconomic disadvantage.