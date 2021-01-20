A Day at the Drive tickets on sale Thursday 21 January

Tickets for A Day at the Drive will go on sale on Thursday 21 January at 11.30 am ACDT.

The one-off event will be held at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in Adelaide on Friday 29 January and will feature a total of eight players.

A Day at the Drive will consist of two sessions (1.00 pm and 7.00 pm), with reduced venue capacity in line with State Government requirements to ensure the safety of all patrons. The venue will be cleared between each session.

Each player will play one session only, with schedule of play to be released in the coming days.

Serena Williams (USA), Rafael Nadal (ESP), Novak Djokovic (SRB), Dominic Thiem (AUT), Simona Halep (ROU) and Naomi Osaka (JPN) will be joined by two additional players for the event.

The current field boasts an impressive 66 Grand Slam singles titles between them.

Adelaide International Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald said: "We are pleased to announce that tickets for A Day at the Drive will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Thursday 21 January.

"A Day at the Drive features a star-studded field and we look forward to welcoming the community back to Memorial Drive after what has been a very difficult year for all.

"We are sure that tickets will sell fast and encourage everyone to get in quick to ensure that they don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster from 11.30 am ACDT, Thursday 21 January 2021. Tickets start from $30 for adults and $5 for children.

Important ticket information

In line with government requirements and to adhere to the COVID Management plan for this event, all patrons must provide and wear their own face mask whilst at the event, lining up for food or beverages, during queueing upon entrance of the event and at all times when not seated in their reserved seat.

Face masks do not need to be worn while seated in your reserved seat.

All patrons will require their own ticket on their mobile device for contact tracing purposes. Information on how to forward tickets can be found on the Ticketmaster Help Section by searching Ticket Forward.

