Australian Open lead in events to be played in Victoria in 2021

Following months of extensive discussions with governments across the country and multiple scenarios considered, unfortunately due to the many logistical challenges created by the pandemic the lead in events to the Australian Open will be played in Victoria in 2021.

This decision has been made because of the restrictions in every State and Territory which make it impossible for the players to prepare properly and for us to run our normal summer program in Adelaide.

"During what continues to be a challenging year, we have worked hard to find a way for the Adelaide International to be played in Adelaide, as a lead in event to the Australian Open," said Alistair MacDonald, Adelaide International Tournament Director.

"While we are disappointed to not be hosting the Adelaide International in the second week of 2021, we understand and support the decision that has been made.

"We continue to explore other opportunities to host international tennis in Adelaide after the Australian Open."

Craig Tiley, Tennis Australia CEO thanked South Australians for their continued support of the Adelaide International.

"The Adelaide International was a spectacular success in January and it was wonderful to see how the city of Adelaide and all of South Australia fully embraced the event.

"We continue to work with local authorities and our team in SA on how we can bring more international tennis to Adelaide in 2021. We appreciate the incredible and ongoing support of the South Australian government."

We are working through opportunities to host international tennis in Adelaide this summer and we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.