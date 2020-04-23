Adelaide International update - 23 April 2020

Following the success of the inaugural Adelaide International in January, planning for next year's tournament continues as per normal at this stage.

Whilst Tennis Australia and Tennis SA have had to adapt the way we work as the COVID-19 situation evolves, the team looks forward to providing further updates in regards to the 2021 tournament later in the year.

In South Australia, outdoor tennis courts can continue to be used for play subject to strict social distancing and hygiene practices being implemented. These guidelines are in line with the regulations put in place by the South Australian State Coordinator.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time, we will continue to keep you updated as the situation develops.