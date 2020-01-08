World No.8 Belinda Bencic joins Adelaide International field following withdrawal of Venus Williams  

Venus Williams (USA) has withdrawn from the Adelaide International due to injury.

"Although I have done everything in my power to compete next week in Adelaide, I am disappointed that I have to withdraw from the tournament," Williams said.

"Australia holds a special place in my heart, having played all over the country since the very beginning of my career. Although my time spent there will be shorter than expected this year, I share my continued support for Australia, who has shown incredible strength and perseverance during this difficult time."

Williams will be replaced by world No.8 Belinda Bencic (SUI).

"The Adelaide International will be great preparation for the Australian Open and I always enjoy playing in front of the Australian crowds," Bencic said.

The inclusion of Bencic will see Adelaide host 12 of the world's top 20 players next week.

"We are sad that Venus has been forced to withdraw from the Adelaide International and we wish her the very best for a speedy recovery," Adelaide International Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald said.

"We are pleased to announce that Belinda has accepted this wildcard and we look forward to welcoming her to Adelaide in the coming days."

Additional wildcards will be announced soon.

Men's main draw wildcards (as at 8 January 2020)

Jordan Thompson (NSW)

Alexei Popyrin (NSW)

TBC

Women's main draw wildcards (as at 8 January 2020)

Ajla Tomljanovic (Qld)

Priscilla Hon (Qld)

Belinda Bencic (SUI)

TBC

Women's qualifying wildcards (as at 8 January 2020)

Amber Marshall (SA)

Arina Rodionova (Vic)

TBC x2

Adelaide International tickets start at $25 for adults and children are free at selected sessions. For more information please visit Ticketmaster.