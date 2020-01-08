South Aussie Marshall joins Adelaide International qualifying field, Tomljanovic and Hon awarded main draw wildcards

Aussies Ajla Tomljanovic (Qld) and Priscilla Hon (Qld) have been awarded wildcards into the main draw of the Adelaide International, while Amber Marshall (Gulfview Heights, SA) and Arina Rodionova (Vic) have received wildcards into the qualifying event.

Tomljanovic, the current world No.54, was a member of the Australian team that reached the Fed Cup Final in November, recording an impressive victory over Pauline Parmentier (FRA) to force a decisive doubles rubber on the final day. Also in 2019, Tomljanovic reached her fourth career singles final at the Thailand Open and reached the second round at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Hon had a breakout season in 2019, reaching her first Grand Slam second round at Roland Garros and recording a career-high ranking of 118 in October. The 21-year-old made her Australian Fed Cup debut against the United States of America in February, winning the deciding doubles match alongside world No.1 Ash Barty (Qld), and was also a member of the Australian team that reached the Fed Cup Final.

A South Australian player on the rise, 18-year-old Marshall won the AO doubles wildcard playoff alongside Alexandra Bozovic (NSW) in December 2019 and is set to make her Grand Slam main draw doubles debut at the Australian Open in just over a week's time. The Adelaide International will be Marshall's first appearance at WTA Tour level and comes just one year after playing her first professional tournament.

Marshall will be joined in qualifying by Rodionova who will be looking to advance through qualifying at a Tour-level event for just the second time since Wimbledon.

Men's main draw wildcards (as at 8 January 2020)

Jordan Thompson (NSW)

Alexei Popryin (NSW)

TBC

Women's main draw wildcards (as at 8 January 2020)

Ajla Tomljanovic (Qld)

Priscilla Hon (Qld)

Belinda Bencic (SUI)

TBC

Women's qualifying wildcards (as at 8 January 2020)

Amber Marshall (SA)

Arina Rodionova (Vic)

TBC x2