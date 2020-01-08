Racquets and Strings Festival to hit the stage at the Adelaide International

Some of South Australia's best local artists are set to perform as part of the Adelaide International Racquets and Strings Festival at Memorial Drive from 11 to 18 January 2020.
Presented in association with Wasabi Entertainment, the schedule will include 30 live acts over two stages within the grounds of the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Centre Stage will be located within the Western Grandstand overlooking Centre Court, with the Festival Stage located on The Lawn.
Memorial Drive has previously hosted some of the biggest acts in the world including U2, Bon Jovi, Elton John and Powderfinger.
Racquets and Strings Festival schedule
|Saturday 11 January (Open Day / Qualifying)
|Gates open at:
|10:00 am
|Festival Stage
|11:15 am
|Tony Subric (40mins)
|1:15 pm
|Kuko (40mins)
|Sunday 12 January (Day session / Kids Day)
|Gates open at:
|10:00 am
|Festival Stage
|12:00 pm
|The Loose Kangaroos (40mins)
|1:00 pm
|Juliet Oliver (40mins)
|2:00 pm
|Mr. Oopy (40mins)
|3:00 pm
|Silena (40mins)
|Sunday 12 January (Night session / Rally for Resilience)
|Gates open at:
|4:00 pm
|Centre Stage
|4:15 pm
|Hartway (40mins)
|5:45 pm
|Wanderers (30mins)
|8:00 pm
|Hartway (30mins)
|Monday 13 January (Day session)
|Gates open at:
|10:00 am
|Festival Stage
|12:00 pm
|Amy Jennifer (40mins)
|2:00 pm
|Isaac Thomas (40mins)
|4:00 pm
|Hartway (40mins)
|Monday 13 January (Night session)
|Gates open at:
|5:00 pm
|Centre Stage
|5:45 pm
|Alana Jagt (30mins)
|Tuesday 14 January (Day session)
|Gates open at:
|10:00 am
|Festival Stage
|12:00 pm
|Taylor Pfeiffer (40mins)
|2:00 pm
|Jethro (40mins)
|4:00 pm
|Nathan May (40mins)
|Tuesday 14 January (Night session)
|Gates open at:
|5:00 pm
|Centre Stage
|5:45 pm
|Corey Theatre (30mins)
|Wednesday 15 January (Day session)
|Gates open at:
|10:00 am
|Festival Stage
|12:00 pm
|Emilio Lacar (40mins)
|2:00 pm
|Sarah Straschko (40mins)
|4:00 pm
|Young Sawyer (40mins)
|Wednesday 15 January (Night session)
|Gates open at:
|5:00 pm
|Centre Stage
|5:45 pm
|Sam Brittain (30mins)
|Thursday 16 January (Day session)
|Gates open at:
|10:00 am
|Festival Stage
|12:00 pm
|Luke Marshall (40 mins)
|2:00 pm
|Travis Collins (40 mins)
|4:00 pm
|Hannah Yates (40 mins)
|Thursday 16 January (Night session)
|Gates open at:
|5:00 pm
|Festival Stage
|5:45 pm
|Ollie English (30mins)
|Friday 17 January (Day session)
|Gates open at:
|10:00 am
|Festival Stage
|4:00 pm
|Jimmy Bay (40mins)
|Friday 17 January (Day session)
|Gates open at:
|5:00 pm
|Centre Stage
|5:45 pm
|Germein (30mins)
|Saturday 18 January (Twilight session)
|Gates open at:
|1:30 pm
|Centre Stage
|1:45 pm
|Jess Day (Before Men's Doubles Final) (30mins)
|3:45 pm
|Ukulele Death Squad (before Ladies Final, before men's final, after men's final)
Please note: schedule is subject to change
Fans can access the Festival Stage with either an Adelaide International Ground Pass or Centre Court ticket.
Centre Stage can be accessed with an Adelaide International Centre Court ticket or a Ground Pass at selected sessions.
Adelaide International tickets start at $25 for adults and children are free at selected sessions. For more information please visit Ticketmaster.