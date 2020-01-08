Racquets and Strings Festival to hit the stage at the Adelaide International

Some of South Australia's best local artists are set to perform as part of the Adelaide International Racquets and Strings Festival at Memorial Drive from 11 to 18 January 2020.

Presented in association with Wasabi Entertainment, the schedule will include 30 live acts over two stages within the grounds of the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Centre Stage will be located within the Western Grandstand overlooking Centre Court, with the Festival Stage located on The Lawn.

Memorial Drive has previously hosted some of the biggest acts in the world including U2, Bon Jovi, Elton John and Powderfinger.

Racquets and Strings Festival schedule

Please note: schedule is subject to change

Fans can access the Festival Stage with either an Adelaide International Ground Pass or Centre Court ticket.

Centre Stage can be accessed with an Adelaide International Centre Court ticket or a Ground Pass at selected sessions.

Adelaide International tickets start at $25 for adults and children are free at selected sessions. For more information please visit Ticketmaster.