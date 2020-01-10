Putintseva, Suarez Navarro headline Adelaide qualifying action

Qualifying action kicks off at the inaugural Adelaide International on Saturday with Yulia Putintseva and Carla Suarez Navarro headlining the women's draw, with Federico Delbonis and Nicolas Jarry at the helm of the men's.

Spanish former top-10 player Suarez Navarro is at the start of her farewell tour, having announced her plans to retire from the sport at the end of 2020.

The 31-year-old, who is a three-time Australian Open quarter-finalist, commences her Adelaide qualifying campaign at the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre against home favourite Arina Rodionova.

Men's and women's qualifying draws HERE

World No.32 Putintseva of Kazakhstan is the top seed of the women's qualifying draw and takes on 21-year-old Japanese Ena Shibahara in her opener.

South Australian teen Amber Marshall, who won the Australian Open doubles wildcard playoff alongside Alexandra Bozovic last month, starts against fellow 18-year-old Anastasia Potapova of Russia.

Over in the men's tournament, Argentina's Delbonis squares off against 15-year-old South Australian wildcard Edward Winter. Chilean Jarry, the world No.77, takes on 30-year-old Aussie John-Patrick Smith.

Spaniard Jaume Munar faces Queenslander Thomas Fancutt in his opener. Munar, 22, hails from Mallorca, like Rafael Nadal, and trains at the Spanish legend's academy.

Matches begin at 10:00am local time and entry is free for Saturday's action.