Adelaide International TennisFest starts this week

Adelaide International TennisFest has kicked off this week with over 20 separate events to be held around South Australia throughout the month of January.
TennisFest has become South Australia's largest tennis participation event and is designed to provide opportunities for players of all ages, standards and backgrounds to get involved, with more than 4000 participants expected to take part this year.
More than 250 junior and senior players from regions around South Australia are set to take part in the annual Country Carnival being held at Kensington Gardens from 9-13 January.
The Adelaide International Kids Tennis Day will take place on Sunday 12 January and will involve some of the tournaments biggest stars. There will be fun for the whole family with ANZ Tennis Hot Shots, cool tennis activities, a bouncy castle, safari train and free giveaways.
Kids Tennis Day will be followed by the Adelaide International Rally for Resilience, headlined by Grand Slam champions Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber who will play an exhibition doubles match, along with the first ATP men's singles match of the tournament.
The Adelaide International Talking Tennis Breakfast is on Tuesday 14 January, and will be headlined by former British Fed Cup Captain Judy Murray and South Australian tennis legend John Fitzgerald.
Throughout the Adelaide International there will be special events to recognise and reward coaches, teachers, volunteers and supporters of tennis from around the state.
"The Adelaide International TennisFest is a wonderful platform to showcase tennis in South Australia and provide opportunities for all abilities, ages and backgrounds," Tennis SA CEO Debbie Sterrey said.
"We can't wait for the tournament to start and with more than 20 events and functions on offer as part of TennisFest, we are encouraging all South Australians to get involved."
Adelaide International TennisFest schedule of events
|Event
|Date
|Venue
|Gawler Silver Junior Tournament
|1-4 January 2020
|Essex Park, Gawler
|Tea Tree Gully Platinum Australian Money Tournament
|5-8 January 2020
|Tea Tree Gully Tennis Club
|Seaside Gold Junior Tournament
|9-13 January 2020
|Seaside Tennis Club
|Country Carnival
|9-13 January 2020
|Kensington Gardens Bowling and Tennis Club and East Torrens Kensington Gardens Tennis Club
|Women in Coaching Breakfast
|12 January 2020
|Millswood Tennis Club
|Adelaide International Kids Tennis Day
|12 January 2020
|Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
|Adelaide International Rally for Resilience
|12 January 2020
|Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
|Blind and Low Vision Tennis activation
|13 January 2020
|Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
|Adelaide International Coaches Workshop
|13 January 2020
|Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
|Adelaide International Talking Tennis Breakfast
|14 January 2020
|Adelaide Oval
|Volunteer Recognition Function
|14 January 2020
|Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
|Millswood Bronze Australian Money Tournament/Bronze Junior Tournament
|14-16 January 2020
|Tennis World Millswood
|Open Court Session Host Function
|14 January 2020
|Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
|11/u Camp - New South Wales vs South Australia
|14-15 January 2020
|Tennis SA Clay Court Complex
|Teacher Recognition Function
|16 January 2020
|Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
|Friends of Tennis Function
|17 January 2020
|Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
|ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Match Play Challenge
|17 January 2020
|Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
|Open Court Session Activation
|17 January 2020
|Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
|Peake Gardens Silver Junior Tournament
|18-21 January 2020
|Peake Gardens Riverside Tennis Club
|Reade Park Bronze Junior Grasscourt Championship
|22-23 January 2020
|Reade Park Lawn Tennis Club
|City of Playford Gold Junior Tournament
|24-27 January 2020
|Playford Tennis Centre
Adelaide International tickets start at $25 for adults and children are free at selected sessions. For more information please visit Ticketmaster.
For more information about TennisFest, please visit the Adelaide International website.