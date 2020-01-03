Adelaide International TennisFest starts this week

Adelaide International TennisFest has kicked off this week with over 20 separate events to be held around South Australia throughout the month of January.

TennisFest has become South Australia's largest tennis participation event and is designed to provide opportunities for players of all ages, standards and backgrounds to get involved, with more than 4000 participants expected to take part this year.

More than 250 junior and senior players from regions around South Australia are set to take part in the annual Country Carnival being held at Kensington Gardens from 9-13 January.

The Adelaide International Kids Tennis Day will take place on Sunday 12 January and will involve some of the tournaments biggest stars. There will be fun for the whole family with ANZ Tennis Hot Shots, cool tennis activities, a bouncy castle, safari train and free giveaways.

Kids Tennis Day will be followed by the Adelaide International Rally for Resilience, headlined by Grand Slam champions Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber who will play an exhibition doubles match, along with the first ATP men's singles match of the tournament.

The Adelaide International Talking Tennis Breakfast is on Tuesday 14 January, and will be headlined by former British Fed Cup Captain Judy Murray and South Australian tennis legend John Fitzgerald.

Throughout the Adelaide International there will be special events to recognise and reward coaches, teachers, volunteers and supporters of tennis from around the state.

"The Adelaide International TennisFest is a wonderful platform to showcase tennis in South Australia and provide opportunities for all abilities, ages and backgrounds," Tennis SA CEO Debbie Sterrey said.

"We can't wait for the tournament to start and with more than 20 events and functions on offer as part of TennisFest, we are encouraging all South Australians to get involved."

Adelaide International TennisFest schedule of events

Adelaide International tickets start at $25 for adults and children are free at selected sessions. For more information please visit Ticketmaster.

For more information about TennisFest, please visit the Adelaide International website.