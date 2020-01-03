Adelaide International TennisFest starts this week

Friday 03 January 2020
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 07: WTC KIds Tennis Day during day one of the 2019 World Tennis Challenge at Memorial Drive on January 7, 2019 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Adelaide International TennisFest has kicked off this week with over 20 separate events to be held around South Australia throughout the month of January.

TennisFest has become South Australia's largest tennis participation event and is designed to provide opportunities for players of all ages, standards and backgrounds to get involved, with more than 4000 participants expected to take part this year.

More than 250 junior and senior players from regions around South Australia are set to take part in the annual Country Carnival being held at Kensington Gardens from 9-13 January.

The Adelaide International Kids Tennis Day will take place on Sunday 12 January and will involve some of the tournaments biggest stars. There will be fun for the whole family with ANZ Tennis Hot Shots, cool tennis activities, a bouncy castle, safari train and free giveaways.

Kids Tennis Day will be followed by the Adelaide International Rally for Resilience, headlined by Grand Slam champions Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber who will play an exhibition doubles match, along with the first ATP men's singles match of the tournament.

The Adelaide International Talking Tennis Breakfast is on Tuesday 14 January, and will be headlined by former British Fed Cup Captain Judy Murray and South Australian tennis legend John Fitzgerald.

Throughout the Adelaide International there will be special events to recognise and reward coaches, teachers, volunteers and supporters of tennis from around the state.

"The Adelaide International TennisFest is a wonderful platform to showcase tennis in South Australia and provide opportunities for all abilities, ages and backgrounds," Tennis SA CEO Debbie Sterrey said.

"We can't wait for the tournament to start and with more than 20 events and functions on offer as part of TennisFest, we are encouraging all South Australians to get involved."

Adelaide International TennisFest schedule of events

Event DateVenue
Gawler Silver Junior Tournament1-4 January 2020Essex Park, Gawler
Tea Tree Gully Platinum Australian Money Tournament5-8 January 2020Tea Tree Gully Tennis Club
Seaside Gold Junior Tournament9-13 January 2020Seaside Tennis Club
Country Carnival9-13 January 2020Kensington Gardens Bowling and Tennis Club and East Torrens Kensington Gardens Tennis Club
Women in Coaching Breakfast12 January 2020Millswood Tennis Club
Adelaide International Kids Tennis Day12 January 2020Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Adelaide International Rally for Resilience12 January 2020Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Blind and Low Vision Tennis activation13 January 2020Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Adelaide International Coaches Workshop13 January 2020Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Adelaide International Talking Tennis Breakfast14 January 2020Adelaide Oval
Volunteer Recognition Function14 January 2020Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Millswood Bronze Australian Money Tournament/Bronze Junior Tournament14-16 January 2020Tennis World Millswood
Open Court Session Host Function14 January 2020Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
11/u Camp - New South Wales vs South Australia14-15 January 2020Tennis SA Clay Court Complex
Teacher Recognition Function16 January 2020Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Friends of Tennis Function17 January 2020Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Match Play Challenge17 January 2020Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Open Court Session Activation17 January 2020Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Peake Gardens Silver Junior Tournament18-21 January 2020Peake Gardens Riverside Tennis Club
Reade Park Bronze Junior Grasscourt Championship22-23 January 2020Reade Park Lawn Tennis Club
City of Playford Gold Junior Tournament24-27 January 2020Playford Tennis Centre

Adelaide International tickets start at $25 for adults and children are free at selected sessions. For more information please visit Ticketmaster.

For more information about TennisFest, please visit the Adelaide International website.