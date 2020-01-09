Adelaide International Rally for Resilience to support Bushfire Relief

The Adelaide International Rally for Resilience, set to take place on Sunday 12 January, will now raise funds for bushfire relief in South Australia.

Grand Slam champions Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber will be joined by special guests for an exhibition doubles match prior to the first official match of the tournament at the new-look Memorial Drive.

"We have all witnessed the absolute devastation that is being caused by these bushfires in recent weeks," Adelaide International Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald said.

"The night will feature support from the WTA and ATP Tours, Tennis Australia, Tennis SA, the Roger Rasheed Sports Foundation and Australian Tennis Foundation and the players to raise money to help those communities affected. We encourage South Australians to get behind this initiative and we will continue to support the Aces for Bushfire Relief program operating throughout the summer of tennis.

"Our hearts go out to those who have been impacted."

"As an organisation that has focused on building individual and community resilience through sport in those communities that need it most, it is important that we direct our energies and effort towards those who need help right now," Roger Rasheed said.

Adult tickets for the evening will start at $40 and accompanying children are free.

A premium ticket option will offer entry to The Champions Suite and Aperol Sundeck, catered by guest chef Simon Bryant. Bryant, best known as the Festival Director of Tasting Australia and as a television presenter with Maggie Beer on the ABC's Cook and the Chef, will be on site to prepare meals live with assistance from ATP and WTA players.

Rally for Resilience will also kick start the tournament's Racquets and Strings entertainment program with Wanderers and Hartway opening Centre Stage on the first day. The Racquets and Strings schedule will feature 30 South Australian live music acts throughout the week.

A viral Aces for Bushfire Relief campaign designed to encourage anyone, from anywhere, to serve an 'ace' and donate to the appeal will be launched internationally, and signed player memorabilia will form part of an online auction to raise additional funds.

Donations to the Australian Red Cross bushfire disaster relief and recovery efforts can be made at www.redcross.org.au/tennis.

Rally for Resilience tickets start at $40 for adults and accompanying children are free. Tickets for the Aperol Sundeck are $260 including a food and drink package.

Adelaide International tickets start at $25 for adults and children are free at selected sessions. For more information please visit Ticketmaster.