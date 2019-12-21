Redevelopment works complete at Memorial Drive, the home of the Adelaide International

Tennis SA President Kent Thiele and CEO Debbie Sterrey were joined by the Hon. Steven Marshall MP, Premier of South Australia on Friday to officially open the Memorial Drive Centre Court redevelopment.

Premier Marshall, along with the Hon. Corey Wingard MP, South Australian Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing, were present to officially open the project that has enabled Adelaide to host a new week-long ATP and WTA combined tennis tournament in January 2020.

Taking place between May and December 2019, the $11 million redevelopment has provided a new woven fibreglass membrane roof over Centre Court, as well as new LED lighting and a refurbished international standard court platform.

Premier Steven Marshall said he's proud the State Liberal Government has delivered on this commitment. A move which is set to boost the economy and local jobs whilst cementing South Australia as a premiere tourist destination.

"Tennis fans will flock in their thousands to South Australia to see international tennis at Memorial Drive for the first time in over a decade," said Premier Marshall.

"This $10 million commitment from the South Australian Government is going to have a huge return for South Australians - it's supporting jobs and injecting millions into our economy and creating a huge spectacle for locals.

"It's an absolute coup to have the best players the world has to offer right here in South Australia, making our state the place to be this summer.

"There is no doubt the eyes of tennis fans from around the world will be firmly fixed on Memorial Drive in the new year."

Tennis SA CEO Debbie Sterrey described the opening as an exciting day for South Australian tennis.

"We have a long tennis history in South Australia, but today's opening changes the landscape and allows for tennis to be played year-round," Sterrey said.

"This venue also provides state-of-the-art facilities for the next generation of tennis players to be able to train on all three Grand Slam surfaces.

"The opening ceremony comes just weeks before we will proudly present the Adelaide International and we couldn't be more excited to welcome the public to the newly redeveloped Memorial Drive Tennis Centre."

The $11 million Memorial Drive Centre Court redevelopment included:



A new woven fibreglass membrane fabric roof covering the existing stands and centre courts

State-of-the-art LED lighting to tournament standard on all match and practice courts