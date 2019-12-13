John Fitzgerald and Judy Murray to headline Talking Tennis Breakfast

South Australian tennis legend John Fitzgerald and former British Fed Cup captain Judy Murray are confirmed as guest speakers for the inaugural Adelaide International Talking Tennis Breakfast on Tuesday 14 January 2020.

In addition to Fitzgerald and Murray, attendees will also hear from some of the sport's past and present stars as they give an exclusive preview of what is to come at the new-look tournament.

The breakfast is being held in support of the Ken McGregor Fund with proceeds going towards fostering South Australian player development, including players with a disability.

South Australian-born Fitzgerald is thrilled to be a part of the inaugural event.

"I am excited to be a part of the very first Adelaide International and the Talking Tennis Breakfast.

"I am so pleased to see the Memorial Drive roof taking shape and international-level tennis returning to Memorial Drive in 2020, so it gives me great pleasure to be able to return to Adelaide and see the event in person.

"South Australia has had some wonderful results at the Australian Championships in Melbourne in recent weeks and I hope that as part of the Talking Tennis Breakfast, we can raise significant funds to support the Ken McGregor Fund and the continued development of these up-and-coming South Australian players."

Adelaide International General Manager Debbie Sterrey is pleased to announce two outstanding guest speakers for the Talking Tennis Breakfast.

"We are thrilled to have John and Judy joining us for the Adelaide International Talking Tennis Breakfast," Sterrey said.

"Both John and Judy have performed a variety of roles throughout their tennis careers and will no doubt have some interesting stories to share with the attendees.

"The Ken McGregor Fund also supports the induction of tennis greats into the South Australian Legends Club and we look forward to announcing and celebrating the achievements of our latest inductees."

The Adelaide International Talking Tennis Breakfast will be held on Tuesday 14 January in the Ian McLachlan Room, Adelaide Oval from 8.00 am to 10.00 am. Individual tickets start at $99 for adults or $900 for a table of 10. Tickets include ground pass access for the Adelaide International. For more information please visit here.