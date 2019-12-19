Halep and Kerber to headline Rally for Resilience on Adelaide International opening night

Two Grand Slam champions are the headline acts in a new charity evening to officially start Adelaide's newest international sporting event on Sunday 12 January.

The Adelaide International Rally for Resilience will raise funds for the Australian Tennis Foundation, in partnership with the Roger Rasheed Sports Foundation. These funds will aid the delivery of year-round sports programs in socially disadvantaged areas within South Australia.

Kids will be free to the event which includes an exhibition doubles match featuring Grand Slam champions Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber joined by special guests, along with the first ATP men's singles match of the tournament.

Rally for Resilience will also kick start the tournament's Racquets and Strings entertainment program with Wanderers and Hartway opening Centre Stage on the first day. The Racquets and Strings schedule will feature 30 South Australian live music acts throughout the week.

"This will be a momentous occasion as we host our first event under the brand-new Memorial Drive roof and we look forward to welcoming the public for the first time," Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald said.

"We are really proud to kick off the Adelaide International with a strong focus on giving back to the community with the Rally for Resilience.

"We encourage parents to take advantage of our 'kids go free' offer and bring their kids down to Memorial Drive to watch world class tennis with two former world No.1 players, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber right here in Adelaide. It will be a great affordable night out."

"The Australian Tennis Foundation and Roger Rasheed Sports Foundation share a common view. Through harnessing the power of tennis, and by providing access to sport through improving local infrastructure and sports programming, we can help children and young people develop resilience, make healthier choices and feel positive about their future," Australian Tennis Foundation Executive Director Vicki Reid said.

"All kids need sport. But some need it more than others," Roger Rasheed Sports Foundation founder Roger Rasheed said.

"This partnership ensures South Australian kids can witness world class tennis at the Rally for Resilience whilst the funds raised will facilitate year-round programming in extreme disadvantaged areas."

A premium ticket option will offer entry to the Aperol Sundeck, catered by guest chef Simon Bryant. Bryant, best known as the former Executive Chef at Hilton Adelaide and as a television presenter with Maggie Beer on the ABC's Cook and the Chef, will be on site to prepare meals live with assistance from ATP and WTA players.

Rally for Resilience tickets start at $40 for adults and accompanying children are free. Tickets for the Aperol Sundeck are $260 including a food and drink package.

Adelaide International tickets start at $25 for adults and children are free at selected sessions. For more information please visit Ticketmaster.