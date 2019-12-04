Grand Slam champions Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams to play Adelaide International

The full field for the inaugural Adelaide International from 12 to 18 January 2020 has been revealed today.
World No.2 Novak Djokovic has entered and will join world No.18 Alex de Minaur, Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN), Lucas Pouille (FRA) and Andrey Rublev (RUS) in the men's field.
Venus Williams, as a top 20 wildcard, will compete amongst four top 10 players including world No.1 Ashleigh Barty (AUS), Simona Halep (ROU), Petra Kvitova (CZE) and Kiki Bertens (NED) on the women's side.
In total, seven Grand Slam singles champions and five former world number ones who share a total of 30 Grand Slam singles titles between them will play in South Australia next month.
"It is always exciting to play at a new tournament in front of new fans," Williams said.
"I've had so many memorable times in Australia over the years and I am looking forward to discovering Adelaide and all it has to offer."
Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber is also set to star in Adelaide and will be looking to continue her success on Australian soil, having previously claimed titles in Sydney and Brisbane, and her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2016.
"The full list of players is a real who's who of tennis - from Australia's favourite Ash Barty to the iconic Venus Williams, right through to the young talent of Alex de Minaur and the experienced campaigner Novak Djokovic in the men's field," South Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, David Ridgway said.
"As former world number 1s and with 23 Grand Slam titles between them, Novak and Venus will be looking to start the summer off strongly, and I am sure the Adelaide crowd will get behind them.
"It's great for both the tournament and fans that Novak and Venus have chosen to compete in Adelaide ahead of the Australian Open.
"We're looking forward to seeing some tough matches here as they prepare for the season's first Grand Slam event.
"The new look stadium will offer the players a great experience, in an amazing setting. They will be playing right alongside the river and a stone's throw from the city, so it is perfect for the fans who can walk over the footbridge and watch some of the best players in the world do battle, right at the critical point of their Grand Slam preparations.
"The State Government is proud that the Adelaide International has attracted a stellar list of players including five former world No.1s and seven Grand Slam singles champions - now we wait for January and for a cracking summer of tennis."
The 2020 tournament is expected to generate more than $6 million in economic benefit for South Australia and will be broadcast to a global audience of 200 countries.
Adelaide International Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald is ready to extend a warm welcome to players and fans from around the world.
"We are thrilled to announce a star studded entry list for the Adelaide International," MacDonald said.
"Novak and Venus are amongst the all-time greats of our sport and we can't wait to see them right here in Adelaide.
"Add to that an additional 13 players from inside the world's top 20 and we are guaranteed to see some fantastic matches in the tournament's inaugural year.
"We are sure that the Adelaide International will become a favourite with tennis fans from around the world and we are excited for them to join us for what is sure to be a wonderful week of tennis."
Adelaide International 2020 full field
Women
|Rank
|First name
|Last name
|Nationality
|1
|Ashleigh
|Barty
|AUS
|4
|Simona
|Halep
|ROU
|7
|Petra
|Kvitova
|CZE
|9
|Kiki
|Bertens
|NED
|12
|Johanna
|Konta
|GBR
|14
|Sofia
|Kenin
|USA
|15
|Petra
|Martic
|CRO
|16
|Marketa
|Vondrousova
|CZE
|18
|Alison
|Riske
|USA
|19
|Donna
|Vekic
|CRO
|20
|Angelique
|Kerber
|GER
|22
|Dayana
|Yastremska
|UKR
|23
|Maria
|Sakkari
|GRE
|25
|Sloane
|Stephens
|USA
|26
|Anett
|Kontaveit
|EST
|27
|Anastasija
|Sevastova
|LAT
|28
|Julia
|Goerges
|GER
|29
|Danielle
|Collins
|USA
|30
|Qiang
|Wang
|CHN
|[WC] 53
|Venus
|Williams
|USA
Men
|Rank
|First name
|Last name
|Nationality
|2
|Novak
|Djokovic
|SRB
|18
|Alex
|De Minaur
|AUS
|21
|Felix
|Auger-Aliassime
|CAN
|22
|Lucas
|Pouille
|FRA
|23
|Andrey
|Rublev
|RUS
|27
|Pablo
|Carreno-Busta
|ESP
|32
|Taylor
|Fritz
|USA
|33
|Cristian
|Garin
|CHI
|35
|Jan-Lennard
|Struff
|GER
|36
|Reilly
|Opelka
|USA
|38
|Laslo
|Djere
|SRB
|41
|Albert
|Ramos-Vinolas
|ESP
|42
|Daniel
|Evans
|GBR
|44
|Sam
|Querrey
|USA
|45
|Pablo
|Cuevas
|URU
|49
|Fernando
|Verdasco
|ESP
|50
|Juan Ignacio
|Londero
|ARG
|51
|Jeremy
|Chardy
|FRA
|55
|Gilles
|Simon
|FRA
The Adelaide International will be the first tournament held under the brand-new Memorial Drive Tennis Centre roof, due for completion in the coming weeks.
Adelaide International tickets start at $25 for adults and children are free at selected sessions. For more information please visit Ticketmaster.