Corporate Hospitality on sale now

Corporate Hospitality packages are on sale at the Adelaide International. Memorial Drive's premium corporate facility, the Champions Suite offers you the perfect setting to entertain your guests in comfort and style.

The Champions Suites' prime location overlooks all the action on Centre court, offering indoor comfort alongside spectacular covered outdoor viewing. The Champions Suite benefits include:



Shared air-conditioned indoor space for all our corporate guests

6 to 12 covered seats located court side at the ground level

All-inclusive food and beverage package served to you in your dedicated area

Our team at the Adelaide International are very excited to offer this brand new corporate facility where patrons can sit back, enjoy gourmet food and beverage options whilst the world's greatest players battle it out on Centre Court.

More information on corporate packages can be found at

