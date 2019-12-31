Aussies Jordan Thompson and Alexei Popyrin awarded Adelaide International wildcards

Aussies Jordan Thompson (NSW) and Alexei Popyrin (NSW) have been awarded wildcards into the main draw of the Adelaide International.

Current world No.63, Thompson had a break-out season in 2019 reaching a career high ranking of 43 in July after defeating Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) at the Miami Open to reach the round of 16 for the first time at a Masters 1000 tournament. He also recorded his career best Grand Slam result at Roland Garros, making his way to the third round before losing to Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) in three sets and reached his first ATP Tour final at s-Hertogenbosch.

20 year-old Popyrin entered the top 100 for the first time in 2019, reaching a career high ranking of 87. He also recorded his first Grand Slam main draw victory over Mischa Zverev (GER) at the Australian Open and went on to reach at least the second round at each of the four Grand Slams.

"I am so grateful to have been given the opportunity to play at the first Adelaide International," Popyrin said.

"I had a wonderful experience in Adelaide earlier this year, so I am really looking forward to playing there again.

"Being a brand new tournament, I am sure that the atmosphere will be amazing and I am really appreciative of this opportunity."

An additional men's wildcard and three women's wildcards will be announced in the coming weeks.

Men's main draw wildcards (as at 30 December 2019)

Jordan Thompson (NSW)

Alexei Popyrin (NSW)

TBC

Women's main draw wildcards (as at 30 December 2019)

Venus Williams (USA)

TBC x3

Adelaide International tickets start at $25 for adults and children are free at selected sessions. For more information please visit Ticketmaster.