World No.1 Ashleigh Barty to headline Adelaide International field in 2020

World No.1 and Roland Garros champion Ashleigh Barty will headline the women's field at the Adelaide International in 2020.

Some of the best players in the world will compete for $2 million in prizemoney at the week-long WTA and ATP combined tournament when it takes place at Memorial Drive from Sunday 12 to Saturday 18 January 2020.

"I'm excited to play in the first tournament in Adelaide," Barty said.

"Memorial Drive has so much history in Australian tennis and I can't wait to play at the new Adelaide International. It's going to be a great event and it's always special to be part of something new.

"Alicia (Molik) grew up playing and training at Memorial Drive and the redevelopment sounds amazing. It's great to see our tennis facilities improving across the country and I'm sure the fans will come out and support us.

"I'm expecting the field to be super competitive and I'm looking forward to finalising my Australian Open preparations in Adelaide."

Premier of South Australia Steven Marshall coined the announcement yet another coup for the state's sporting scene.

"It is a massive boost for tennis in South Australia, and also an incredible achievement by the organisers to attract the world's number one player to Adelaide," he said.

"To have 120 of the world's top male and female players here next January is also a big tick for the State Government's $10 million investment in the redevelopment of the Memorial Drive sporting precinct.

"We are expecting the event to inject between $6 to $8 million in economic expenditure into South Australia, in addition to a global television audience across 200 countries.

"The new-look Memorial Drive will take centre-stage globally, and give South Australians a chance to see their tennis heroes right here in Adelaide."

Adelaide International Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald added: "We are pleased to announce that Ash Barty has signed on for the Adelaide International.

"Ash has had an outstanding year, claiming her first Grand Slam title and reaching world No.1 for the first time.

"We have no doubt that Ash will be a favourite with the fans here in Adelaide and we look forward to welcoming her in January 2020."

Barty will be joined at the tournament by world No.5 Simona Halep (ROU) and Canadian young gun Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Further announcements are expected in the coming months.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster from 10.00 am Thursday 3 October 2019. Tickets start from $25 for adults and entry is free for children at selected sessions.