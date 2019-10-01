Next Gen star Felix Auger-Aliassime joins men’s field for Adelaide International

Canadian young gun and world No.20 Felix Auger-Aliassime has joined the men's field for the Adelaide International.

Some of the best players in the world will compete for $2 million in prizemoney at the week-long WTA and ATP combined tournament when it takes place at Memorial Drive from Sunday 12 January to Saturday 18 January 2020.

The youngest player in the world's top 20, Auger-Aliassime claimed his first top ten win over world No.7 Stefanos Tsitsipas in June this year.

Auger-Aliassime is excited to be visiting Adelaide for the first time.

"I am really looking forward to playing in Adelaide in January," Auger-Aliassime said.

"I have always enjoyed visiting Australia, but I haven't visited Adelaide before, so I am thrilled to be playing the first Adelaide International.

"I have heard that the climate in Adelaide is very similar to Melbourne, so I think that this tournament will be the perfect preparation for the Australian Open."

Auger-Aliassime joins the Adelaide International field alongside Wimbledon champion and former world No.1, Simona Halep.

The Adelaide International will be the first event held under the brand-new Memorial Drive Tennis Centre roof, due for completion in mid-December.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster from Thursday 3 October 2019. Tickets start from $25 for adults, with entry free for children at selected sessions.