Alex de Minaur joins Adelaide International 2020 player field

Australia's No.1 male Alex de Minaur (NSW) will headline the men's field at the Adelaide International in 2020.

De Minaur joins the Adelaide International men's field alongside Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN), with world No.1 Ash Barty (Qld) and Simona Halep (ROU) to lead the women's event.

The Adelaide International will take place at Memorial Drive from Sunday 12 January to Saturday 18 January 2020, with some of the best players in the world expected to compete for $2 million in prizemoney at the week-long WTA and ATP combined tournament.

De Minaur has enjoyed a breakout year in 2019, including singles titles in Sydney, Atlanta and most recently Zhuhai.

"I am looking forward to playing at the Adelaide International in January," De Minaur said.

"2019 has been an exciting year so I am hoping to continue this form in the lead up to the 2020 Australian Open.

"I have heard a lot about the redevelopment happening at Memorial Drive. It is going to be really special to be a part of the first tournament held under the roof and I think we will see lots of Aussie fans coming to support this new event."

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, David Ridgway today welcomed the announcement that another top ranked Australian would play at the new-look Memorial Drive.

"Having Alex confirm is a very significant signing for the tournament, and brings the added bonus of home-grown Aussie talent taking to centre court here," he said.

"After the big year he has had on the tour, he will no doubt come to Adelaide in red hot form, and looking to give the other big names in the men's draw a real battle.

"We have already heard that the players are looking forward to coming to the Drive, and they are keen to check out the $10 million redevelopment as they finalise their preparations for the Australian Open, so it is all lining up for a great show in Adelaide and a big summer of sport in SA."

"I am thrilled that Alex de Minaur is heading here for the Adelaide International," Minister for Sport Corey Wingard said.

"The calibre of players we're attracting to Adelaide wouldn't have been possible without the Marshall Government's $10 million investment in the redevelopment of Memorial Drive.

"This is a huge boost for tennis in South Australia and the state's sporting sector as a whole."

Adelaide International Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald added, "We are thrilled that Alex will be playing at the Adelaide International in January.

"2019 has been a standout year for Alex with three ATP Tour titles and qualification for the Next Gen ATP Finals to be held in Milan, Italy at the beginning of November.

"We will now see both of Australia's top ranked players take to the court under the brand-new roof at Memorial Drive and we can't wait to welcome them to Adelaide in January."

The Adelaide International will be the first event held under the brand-new Memorial Drive Tennis Centre roof, due for completion in mid-December.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster. Tickets start from $25 for adults and free entry for children at selected sessions.