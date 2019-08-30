Would you like to share the court with the world’s best tennis players? 

Ballkids play an integral role in ensuring that tennis tournaments run smoothly. Throughout the Australian Open series, each ballkid is an important part of every game, be it at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne or at the Brisbane International, ATP Cup or South Australia's very own, Adelaide International!

We are looking for Ballkids to be a part of the Adelaide International and our official Ballkid lead-in event, the City of Playford Tennis International.

No prior experience necessary, registrations close on Friday 6 September.

To apply to become a Ballkid for the Adelaide International 2020 please register here.

For more information about the Adelaide International Ballkid programs, please email: adelaideballkids@tennis.com.au