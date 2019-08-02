Get involved in the Adelaide International!

Volunteers

We need YOU!

We are looking for friendly and passionate volunteers who are interested in being part of the team to deliver this great new event. If you have a passion for sport and enjoy creating a memorable experience for our players, patrons and fellow team members then we would love to hear from you.

Now is your chance to be part of the action, click here to register your interest.

Ball kids

Registrations are now open for the Adelaide International Ballkid Program!

Ballkids play an integral role in ensuring that tennis tournaments run smoothly. Throughout the Australian Open series, each ballkid is a focal part of every game, be it at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne or at the Brisbane International, ATP Cup or South Australia's very own, Adelaide International!

Being a part of the Adelaide International Ballkid Program is a rewarding experience, allowing participants to learn skills in teamwork, responsibility, organisation and leadership. Ballkids are also in the unique position of having the opportunity to be on court with some of the world's best player, as well as having fun and meeting new friends.

Applications will close on Friday 6 September 2019.

To apply to become a Ballkid for the Adelaide International 2020 please click here.

Officials

Do you want to be part of the on-court action? Then why not become a tennis official. Tennis officials play a crucial role in our sport, and there are many ways to get involved.

We are looking for enthusiastic people who fit the following criteria:



Aged 16+

Have a passion for tennis

Have a good general knowledge of tennis

Share the values of Tennis Australia, which are Teamwork, Loyalty, Humility & Excellence