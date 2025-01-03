One Night Only, Tasmania!

On January 7, witness one of tennis' most powerful voices share her extraordinary journey of survival, resilience, and triumph.

For one night only in Tasmania, an Australian former world No. 4 tennis player, TEDx presenter and speaker, commentator as well as 2-time bestselling author, Jelena Dokic will take you behind the headlines to share how she freed herself from the grips of darkness to become a beacon of hope for others, in an intimate Q&A session with respected sports journalist, Sarah Burt.



This rare evening also brings together tennis pioneer Judy Dalton AM - Australian Tennis pioneer who helped change the game forever for womens tennis, and WTA CEO Portia Archer - a visionary leader who broke new ground as the NBA G League's first female COO and a 'disruptor' who reimagined and grew the NBA's development league into the premier pathway to the NBA.

Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be inspired by three generations of trailblazers under one roof, sharing their wisdom and vision for women in sport.

Tickets are strictly limited. All tickets include both the January 7 evening event and a Centre Court session at the 30th Hobart International on January 8.

