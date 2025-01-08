Celebrate Maya Joint’s Quarter Finals Run with 30% Off*

Tasmania, your Aussie tennis star needs you! 18-year-old Maya Joint continues her dream run at the Hobart International, powering into the Quarter Finals. Tomorrow she'll light up the Domain Tennis Centre twice - in singles during our Day Session and returning for doubles at night.

Special 30th Anniversary Offer

To celebrate Maya's incredible achievement and our milestone year, we're offering 30% OFF ALL TICKETS for tomorrow's Quarter Finals sessions! Join us for Hobart's ultimate summer's day out.

Day Session: Maya's Quarter Final Quest

Watch our rising Australian star battle for a semi-final spot



Night Session: Doubles Magic

Return to see Maya back in action for an evening of doubles excitement with 30% off all Centre Court night session tickets*

This is your chance to witness history at an incredible price. Get behind Maya as she chases her Hobart International dreams!



After 5 Ground Pass - Your Perfect Summer Evening

Can't make it for the full session? Join us after 5pm for an incredible evening of tennis under the stars. At just $10, our After 5 Ground Pass gives you access to:



Exciting matches on West Court and Show Court 8

Behind-the-scenes action on practice courts

Our vibrant Fan Zone featuring local food and beverage vendors

Entertainment and activities throughout the precinct

Perfect for an after-work tennis fix or casual summer evening out

*discount applies to Centre Court tickets on Thursday 8 January 2025 and tickets available through Ticketmaster.