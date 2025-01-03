Australian young gun, Maya Joint joins line up

18-year-old Maya Joint (AUS) joins the line up for the 30th Hobart International as the third Wildcard entry, her first appearance at the tournament.

A promising talent, Joint began her WTA career in 2024 with her first appearance at the Canberra International, making it through to the quarterfinals. Joint has squeezed many accomplishments into her first year on the circuit, including making her first WTA Final in Warsaw Poland, and progressing to the second round of the 2024 US Open. Joint is heading to Hobart straight from the Brisbane International, where she bowed out in round two.



"We're really excited to give 18-year-old Australian, Maya Joint a wildcard to play at the Hobart International next week. Maya is certainly one to watch after the impressive year she's had, which included being the youngest Australian woman to win an ITF title at the 2024 Burnie International 2," Hobart International Tournament Director,said.

"The 30th Hobart International will also see three women's sport trailblazers land in Tasmania next week for a one night only inspirational event for the whole community on Tuesday night.

"We're thrilled to have Australian former tennis player - Jelena Dokic - who went on to become world No. 4, flying in especially for this event on Tuesday 7 January.



"For those who may not know, Jelena has gone from Wimbeldon semifinalist at the age of 17 to becoming a bestselling author and mental health advocate, and her journey of resilience inspires millions.

"Australian Tennis Hall of Fame Inductee and eight-time Grand Slam doubles champion, Judy Dalton AM will also share her inspiring story of being a true pioneer who risked everything as one of the 'Original 9' - the brave women who founded what has now become the WTA Tour.

"We are also very lucky to have WTA CEO, Portia Archer sharing her story of being a visionary leader who broke new ground as the NBA G League's first female COO and a 'disruptor' who reimagined and grew the NBA's development league into the premier pathway to the NBA.

"This is truly a unique chance to be inspired by these three incredible women and their stories of resilience, leadership and breaking barriers.

"Tickets are on sale and include the inspirational evening as well as a Centre Court ticket to the 30th Hobart International," he said.

During the 30th Hobart International, fans will be able to see 32 of the world's best players and 16 of the best doubles teams over 10 sessions (day and night), during the main draw that starts Monday 6 January, 2025.

The gates will be open on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 January for the FREE Family Fun Weekend with plenty of action and things to do for the whole family, plus qualifying matches taking place on court.



