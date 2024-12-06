World-class players and inspirational leaders headline the 30th Hobart International

Grand Slam Champion and former world No.3 Sloane Stephens (USA) will return to headline the 30th edition of the Hobart International tournament in 2025. This marks Stephens' third consecutive appearance at the tournament with Tasmania becoming a favourite location of hers on the world tour.

Stephens will be joined by Hobart International 2023 finalist and current world No. 52 Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA). Cocciaretto won the hearts and minds of the Tasmanian crowds on her finals run in 2023 and will be hoping to go one better in 2025.

World No.38 Magda Linette (POL) is also confirmed to return in 2025. Linette was a semifinalist at the Australian Open in 2023 and later that year achieved a career high ranking of 19 in the world.



"I'm really, really happy to be coming back to Hobart this year," Linette said. "That's my favourite start to the season. I love the city, I love the people, and I love the tournament."

Off the court, the Hobart International will also host three world leaders of women's tennis with an inaugural Inspirational Series event for the community with Australian former world No.4, TEDx presenter and speaker, commentator and two-time bestselling author Jelena Dokic, Australian former world No.7 Judy Dalton AM and Womens Tennis Association CEO Portia Archer at the Glenorchy District Football Club on Tuesday 7 January, 2025.

"We have an exciting 30th edition of the Hobart International in store for Tasmania this year and to be able to host some of the current best players in the world as well as former players is a real privilege," Hobart International Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said.

"Not only do we have world-class tennis on show for eight days straight we have an exciting line-up of other events happening around the tournament precinct as well as at the Glenorchy District Football Club with our inaugural Inspirational Series community event with Jelena Dokic sharing her inspiring journey on the court from semifinals of Wimbledon at 17 years of age and being a doubles Grand Slam finalist at 18.

"Jelena's journey of overcoming adversity and choosing resilience is an inspiring story for us all and to have Judy and Portia share their experiences as trailblazers for women in global sport is an evening not to be missed.

"Tickets for our inaugural inspirational community event are now on sale via the Hobart International website and include a centre court ticket to the day or night session on Wednesday 8 January of the Hobart International - our Celebration of Women and Girls Day across the tournament.



"The Hobart International is a great opportunity to bring sports fans from all parts of Tasmania together and celebrate our great state and we encourage the community to wear their favourite sports jersey and kit to the tournament on Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 January for the chance to win some best-dressed prizes.

"We also have our popular pop-up pilates session back on centre court on our Celebration of Women and Girls morning at the tournament."



Tickets for the Hobart International start at just $10 for the After 5 Ground Pass, offering excellent value to enjoy the festival atmosphere and tennis action under the stars. For those seeking a premium experience, Premium Reserved Seats include all-inclusive, in-seat food and beverages provided by Sabre Catering.

The 2025 Hobart International is proudly supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania.

