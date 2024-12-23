Grand Slam Champion, Sofia Kenin returns for 30th Hobart International

Grand Slam champion and former world No. 4, Sofia Kenin (USA), will return for the 30th Hobart International with a wildcard entry, eyeing another shot at the title.

2019 Hobart International champion and 2020 Australian Open champion, Kenin holds five singles titles and four doubles titles, whilst also being a French Open finalist in 2020.



"Six years ago, Kenin captured her maiden WTA crown here at the Hobart International which kickstarted a golden two-year period for her. We see this often happen for players who come to Hobart and then hit the world stage afterwards, like Emma Navarro who was the 2024 Hobart International Champion and is now World No. 8," Hobart International Tournament Directorsaid.

"Sonya, as she prefers to be known, loves coming to Hobart as she has great memories here, loves the tournament and loves to explore Hobart. Players love the laid-back environment of Hobart ahead of the Australian Open."

Sofia Kenin joins the previously announced two-time Champion and 2024 finalist, Elise Mertens (BEL), world No. 34 and Australian Open 2024 semifinalist, Dayana Yastremska (UKR), world No. 36 Amanda Anisimova (USA), Grand Slam champion and former world No.3 Sloane Stephens (USA), world No. 52 Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA), world No. 38 Magda Linette (POL) and former top 20, Daria Saville (AUS) who will headline a strong field for the 30th edition of Hobart International in 2025.

The exciting tournament line-up features nine current top-50 players, including Lulu Sun (NZL), who made her breakthrough earlier this year to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. She is joined by rising stars Elina Avanesyan (ARM), Rebecca Sramkova (SVK), Yue Yuan (CHN) and Clara Tauson (DEN)

Fans will be able to see 32 of the world's best players and 16 of the best doubles teams over 10 sessions (day and night) during the main draw in the second week of January.

The gates will be open on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 January for the FREE Family Fun Weekend with plenty of action and things to do for the whole family.



Tickets for the Hobart International start at just $10 for the After 5 Ground Pass, offering excellent value to enjoy the festival atmosphere and tennis action under the stars. For those seeking a premium experience, Premium Reserved Seats include all-inclusive, in-seat food and beverages provided by Sabre Catering.

Off the court, the Hobart International will also host three world leaders of women's tennis with an inaugural Inspirational Series event for the community with Australian former world No.4, TEDx presenter and speaker, commentator and two-time bestselling author Jelena Dokic, Australian former world No.7 Judy Dalton AM and Women's Tennis Association CEO Portia Archer at the Glenorchy District Football Club on Tuesday 7 January, 2025.



The popular pop-up Pilates on Centre Court is back to kick of the tournament's celebration of women and girls in tennis day on the morning of Wednesday 8 January with tickets now on sale.

PLAYER RANKING Elise MERTENS (BEL) 33 Dayana YASTREMSKA (UKR) 34 Amanda ANISIMOVA (USA) 36 Magda LINETTE (POL) 38 Lulu SUN (NZL) 40 Elina AVANESYAN (ARM) 43 Rebecca SRAMKOVA (SVK) 46 Yue YUAN (CHN) 49 Clara TAUSON (DEN) 50 Olga DANILOVIC (SRB) 51 Elisabetta COCCIARETTO (ITA) 52 Viktoriya TOMOVA (BUL) 53 Jessica BOUZAS MANEIRO (ESP) 54 Anhelina KALININA (UKR) 56 Katie VOLYNETS (USA) 59 Camilia OSORIO (COL) 60 Yafan WANG (CHN) 62 Mayar SHERIF (EGY) 65 Varvara GRACHEVA (FRA) 66 Mccartney KESSLER (USA) 67 Bernarda PERA (USA) 71 Sloane STEPHENS (USA) 76 Sofia KENIN (USA) 81 Daria SAVILLE (AUS) 108

