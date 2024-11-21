Sabre your Hobart International experience

As the Hobart International celebrates its 30th anniversary this January 4 to 11, 2025, we are thrilled to announce a new partnership with Sabre Catering Group to enhance our Premium Experience offerings. Known for their exceptional service and commitment to quality, Sabre will provide exclusive dining experiences for guests in the 1994 Reserve, Tasmanian Club, and in-box dining areas.

"We are passionate about great food, good times, and delivering exceptional events," Director of Sabre Catering Group, Rebecca Sinclair said.

"Our team of seasoned hospitality professionals is dedicated to elevating each event with their expertise and genuine hospitality."

"We have a reputation for delivering en pointe and innovative, genuine hospitality which is the perfect fit for the 30th Hobart International," she said.



Sabre Catering Group brings a wealth of experience in off-site event catering, bars, cafes, and restaurant operations with a portfolio that includes a diverse range of events, from weddings and conferences to gala dinners and intimate boardroom lunches. Their versatility will ensure that Premium Hobart International Experiences are tailored and memorable.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sabre Catering Group to the Hobart International in 2025. For nearly three decades, the Hobart International has served up world class tennis, and we are excited to complement this with premium event dining experiences. Rebecca and her team will showcase Tasmania's exceptional produce, curating a memorable experience for our guests in January," Tournament Director, Darren Sturgess said.

A key aspect of Sabre's philosophy is their commitment to sourcing locally grown and supplied ingredients. This approach not only supports local businesses and communities but also ensures the freshest and most sustainable dining options for you and your guests.

With Sabre's involvement, Hobart International Premium Experience guests can look forward to meticulously tailored menus that reflect both the event's bespoke charm and the unique vision of each guest. Whether you're enjoying the fine wine and dining in the 1994 Reserve with the best views in Tasmanian sport or the avant-garde setting of the Tasmanian Club, Sabre's offerings are designed to enhance your experience.

We invite you to join us in celebrating this milestone event and indulge in the exceptional culinary delights that Sabre Catering Group will bring to the Hobart International 2025.



Remaining Single Session Premium Boxes - purchase online

Premium Experiences available during Main Draw and Finals