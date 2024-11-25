Hobart International and Tennis Tasmania partners with Van Diemens Land Creamery for 30th Anniversary Event and beyond

As the Hobart International prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary from January 4 to 11, 2025, we are delighted to announce a new partnership with the award-winning Van Diemens Land Creamery - a Tasmanian icon known for its premium artisan ice cream.

Van Diemens Land Creamery, a proud family-run business based in North West Tasmania, has been creating authentic, innovative, and locally inspired ice cream for 20 years. This exciting partnership will see the creamery join forces with the Hobart International and Tennis Tasmania for the 2025 and 2026 tournaments.

"Van Diemens Land Creamery is deeply rooted in Tasmania's dairy heritage, and we're thrilled to bring our artisan ice cream to such an iconic event," said Van Diemens Land Creamery General Manager, Carly Palmer.

"We are excited to partner with the Hobart International and Tennis Tasmania and look forward to locals and visitors alike enjoying a taste of Tasmania during this world-class event."

Tournament Director, Darren Sturgess welcomed the partnership, emphasising the synergy between the Hobart International, tennis and Van Diemens Land Creamery.

"What better way to showcase summer in Tasmania than with world-class tennis and delicious artisan ice cream? From our first meeting with Carly and her team, it was clear that our values align perfectly. This partnership is another step in elevating the onsite experience for our fans," he said.

Established in 2005 by Tasmanian dairy farmers Jan and Paul Amourgis, Van Diemens Land Creamery has grown from humble beginnings on a family farm to a celebrated name in premium ice cream. Today, while Jan and Paul have transitioned away from farming, their legacy continues with locally sourced organic Jersey milk from the Lambert family's Sunnyside farm in Tasmania. The Lamberts run a successful large-scale organic operation while raising their ten children, embodying the spirit of family and community. This partnership helps preserve the tradition of supporting Tasmanian families and keeping jobs within the local community.

As we look ahead to the 30th anniversary of the Hobart International, the partnership with Van Diemens Land Creamery is set to add a uniquely Tasmanian flavour to this celebration of tennis and summer.