Hobart International 2025 Ballkids Squad Selected

The Ballkids Squad for the 30th running of the Hobart International in 2025 is confirmed with a 48 strong contingent of young and enthusiastic children aged between 11 and 17 years.

Hobart International Ballkids Supervisor, Jordan Petryk was impressed with the number of applications for the tournament, with trials and training having been conducted over the last few months.

"I could not be prouder of all the kids that have come and tried out to be a Ballkid for 2025", Petryk said.

"Over the last few months, we have had outstanding commitment and enthusiasm from all the kids, having a lot of fun along the way, which has developed a strong culture amongst the group."

"While 48 kids have been selected for the final squad in 2025, 12 will remain on the waitlist. These kids may be called up at any time if places become available, and because they have been training they will be ready to go if required," he said.

Over seventy applications were received which is the largest number in several years. This has enabled the tournament to expand the squad from 36 to 48 children in 2025, providing more opportunities for young people to take part in this world-class international tournament.

The result of such interest also allows some of the older Ballkids to start transitioning into other roles at the Hobart International.

Fans will be able to see 32 of the world's best players and 16 of the best doubles teams over 10 sessions (day and night) during the main draw in the second week of January.

Adult tickets start from $10 for the new after-5pm Ground Pass and $39^ for Centre Court General Admission. Up to four kids go free* with a General Admission Adult from Monday 6 January through to the quarter finals on Thursday 9 January 2025.

Tickets for the Hobart International are on sale now. From general admission to premium experiences, visit hobartinternational.com.au for all tournament ticketing options.

The 30th Hobart International officially gets underway on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 January with the FREE Family Fun Weekend back again - bigger and better - with plenty of action and things to do for the whole family.

Players will be announced when confirmed, with the full field for the 2025 Hobart International to be announced in mid-December.

Confirmed 2025 Ballkids: