30th Hobart International Hits Home this January

Tasmania's 30th Hobart International tennis tournament is set to bring more than 50 of the world's top women's tennis players to Hobart, from Saturday 4 to Saturday 11 January 2025.

Renowned for attracting and unearthing some of the world's best women's tennis players, the 2025 Hobart International is the only all-women's tennis tournament leading into the Australian Open.



"Our record-breaking 2024 Hobart International is the perfect example of the tournament's position in Australia as the place to be, to see some of the world's best upcoming women's tennis players," Tournament Director, Darren Sturgess said.

"Our 2024 Hobart International Champion, Emma Navarro walked out on court at the US Open to make her first major semifinal appearance and her Top 10 debut at 9am Hobart time today.

"It's an exciting time to be following women's tennis; Emma Navarro was up against World No. 2, Aryna Sabalenka, and we have more great tennis on the way here at home again this January, with the 30th Hobart International."

It's been a career-year for 23-year-old Navarro since being crowned the 2024 Hobart International champion. She will rise to at least 8 in the world after today's match.

Since January, Navarro has gone on to make her first third round appearance at the Australian Open, her first fourth round appearance at the French Open, a quarterfinals appearance at Wimbledon and her first US Open semifinal.

"Anything can happen in a tennis tournament like the Hobart International, so my advice is to make sure you have tickets to the first couple of days of the tournament as well, so you get to see all the players in action before the playing field starts to reduce," Sturgess said.

"We had some thrilling singles and doubles matches during the tournament this year and the atmosphere was incredible across the week with record crowd attendance.

"In 2025, we're introducing a new After 5 Ground Pass for $10, which will give guests access to view matches on West Court and Court 8, as well as catch the Centre Court action on the big screen from within the popular Fan Zone with access to a spectacular line-up of food, drinks and entertainment.

"For Monday 6 to Thursday 9 January, up to four kids receive free general admission when accompanied by an adult general admission ticket holder."

2025 Hobart International tickets are on sale from 12pm AEST, Friday 6 September, 2024 for the Main Draw, Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and Finals: Monday 6 January to Saturday 11 January 2025.

The tournament's qualifying rounds and Free Family Fun Weekend will take place from Saturday 4 to Sunday 5 January, 2025 with 18 matches across the two days, the chance to drop in on a player autograph signing session in the Kids Zone, plus plenty of activities for the kids including Hot Shots Tennis, totem tennis, face painting and more.

The 2025 Hobart International is proudly supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania.

