Tasmanian Surprise for Hobart International 2024 Champion, Emma Navarro in New York City

Tournament Director Darren Sturgess surprised Hobart International 2024 champion, Emma Navarro (USA) over the weekend in New York City presenting her with a full-size replica of the Hobart International trophy ahead of the US Open.

Hobart International 2024 was Navarro's maiden WTA title and the tennis star has gone on to have an impressive year on the court since January, winning 40 tour-level main draw matches so far this year and is currently ranked No. 2 on tour for match wins, tied with Elena Rybakina (40) and behind Iga Swiatek (53).

"We've been following Emma's on-court performance closely since her win at the Hobart International this year and we thought what better way to encourage her leading into the US Open than to personally present her with her Hobart International replica trophy along with some presents from Tasmania," Hobart International Tournament Director, Darren Sturgess said.

Sturgess presented Hobart International 2024 champion, Emma Navarro, with her replica Angie Cunningham Trophy ahead of her first round US Open match with another Hobart International favourite, Anna Blinkova.

"Oh my gosh, you've brought Hobart to America - this is amazing. So unexpected - thank you!" Navarro said.

"The trophy is hand designed by a local Tasmanian artist and the timber on the base is made from Huon Pine," Sturgess said.



"Oh yes and I remember the design is of a forehand swing," Navarro said.

"Yes, that's right the forehand swing design is a tribute for Angie Cunningham [her favourite stroke], a Tasmanian who played our first Hobart International in 1994," Sturgess said.

Navarro then recorded a special message for her Tasmanian fans.

"Thank you guys for giving me a kick start to a great year and I think about my time in Hobart a lot and just how fun it was, and the lessons I learnt there and the people I met. This feels really special to be holding this beautiful trophy," Navarro said.

"US Open is up next and it's really exciting to play at a home slam, then [I'll head to] Asia after that and hopefully some time in Australia.

"Thank you guys for your support and hopefully you'll be watching me and cheering me on; I hope I can get the Tasmanian support," Navarro said.

Following her semi final run last week at Monterray, Navarro is now at a career-high of No. 12 compared to this time last year when she was ranked No. 57.

"After our Say Hi Hobart International Trophy Tour here in New York City wraps up, we're focused on making the 30th Hobart International the best yet," Sturgess said.

"Our FREE Family Fun Weekend with our very popular Fan Zone will be back again on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 January with lots to enjoy across the tournament, including: Hot Shots Tennis, totem tennis, face painting and more, plus you'll get to see 18 matches across the two days, drop in on a player autograph signing session in the Kids Zone, catch some of the big names out on the practice courts and really just have a great time out enjoying the best location in world tennis.

"This year we're offering an Ultimate Experience Competition for families to get the most out of the Family Fun Weekend, with the chance to win a 15min-30min 1:1 coaching and hitting session with a 2025 Hobart International player at the Domain Tennis Centre, plus have a photo with the player and receive a signed merch pack," Sturgess said.

Learn more about the exciting 30th Hobart International:

Tournament Key Dates

FREE Family Fun Weekend: Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 January, 2025

Main Draw Day and Night Sessions: Monday 6 to Wednesday 8 January, 2025

Quarter Finals Day and Night Sessions: Thursday 9 January, 2025

Semi Finals Day Session: Friday 10 January, 2025