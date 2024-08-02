Free Family Fun Weekend & Ultimate Experience Competition - Enter Now!

Ace your family holidays this summer! Over two epic days, our popular Family Fun Weekend at the Hobart International is back and still FREE. Grab the kids and join us on Saturday January 4 and Sunday January 5, for two jam-packed days of non-stop fun, thrilling competitions and world-class tennis action. The Hobart International is your go-to destination for the ultimate family getaway these summer holidays.

Experience the ultimate day out when you hit the Domain Tennis Centre. Enjoy sensational waterfront views along with delicious Tasmanian food and drinks, plus the unmissable tennis on court.

Gates swing open at 10am, kicking off a weekend extravaganza that promises something for all kids big and small.

Family Fun Weekend Ultimate Experience Competition

Get the most out of the Family Fun Weekend and go in the draw to win our money-can't-buy Ultimate Experience Competition Prize Pack:



A 15min - 30min 1:1 coaching session and hitting session with a 2025 Hobart International player at the Domain Tennis Centre during the 2025 Hobart International;

A photo with the player; and

A Hobart International 2025 merchandise pack signed by the player

Attend and check-in with the Hobart International 2025 Kids Zone Crew on either Saturday 4 January, 2025 or Sunday 5, January 2025 during the Family Fun Weekend

Play Zone

Follow these steps to be eligible to win:

Don't miss the Play Zone action that gets underway from 10am for the chance to have a hit with some of the WTA250 Hobart International players and maybe even score an autograph*

To score a free Hot Shots Tennis racquet during the Family Fun Weekend, enter the Ultimate Experience Competition above and get ready to enjoy Hot Shots Tennis, POP Tennis, face painting, exciting giveaways and prizes for the little ones, plus the power and passion of some of the world's best tennis players on court battling for a chance to raise the Angie Cunningham Trophy.

Matches

Matches begin at 11am, with 18 matches scheduled over the Family Fun Weekend, there will be plenty of fabulous tennis on offer. Don't miss your shot to see the phenomenal thrill of professional tennis up close.

Pack your sunscreen and join us at the 30th Hobart International for a Family Fun Weekend that promises to be nothing short of spectacular!

*subject to player availabilities