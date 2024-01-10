Two-time Hobart champion brushes aside former Grand Slam finalist

Elise Mertens' first round clash against former Grand Slam finalist Danielle Collins had the makings of a blockbuster opening to this year's Hobart International but it ultimately turned into a fizzer with the two-time champion storming into the second round.

Mertens put last year's shock round one performance firmly behind, opening her 2024 title tilt with an emphatic performance against the 2022 Australian Open runner-up.

Mertens, this year's top seed, was sent packing on the second night 12 months ago by Maryna Zanevska but ensured history would not repeat in her clash with Collins.

The Belgian was ruthless from the opening point of the clash, chalking up a 6-2, 6-3 win in 74 minutes.

The 28-year-old broke in the first service game after seven minutes and quickly raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set before Collins finally got on the board.

The American, who reached the 2022 Australian Open final, then pegged one break back to shift the momentum, but it was short lived as Mertens quickly found another break of service before closing out the set in 36 minutes, winning 63 per cent of the points in the process.

Collins started brightly in the second set with an early break, but from 0-2 down Mertens reeled off four straight and blew three break points in the seventh game to complete an early finish.

It mattered little as she broke again in the ninth game with her first match point.

"I am pretty happy... I have some good memories already, I love that court," Mertens said.

"Definitely a tough opponent in the first round, she can hit some balls, she can strike the ball very hard but I think the weather was kind of in my advantage today, a little more wind.

"I had a good start, trying to keep my serve going, it's very important to get that advantage early in the point against her, but of course I knew the player she is, she was definitely going to fight and get back in the second set.

"I'm pretty pleased with my game and where I stand at the moment."

In the first match on centre court featuring two qualifiers, Anna Karolina Schmiedlova recovered from dropping the first set to Camila Osorio to record a 1-6, 7,6(4), 7-5 win, with Osorio unable to close out the contest when serving the match at 5-4 in the third set before dropping three straight games.

Eighth seed Varvara Gracheva edged past Peyton Stearns 7-6(3), 3-6, 7-5 while Arantxa Rus also needed three sets to get past lucky loser Linda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Australian wildcard Daria Saville will headline the night session against Anna Blinkova, with third seed Lin Zhu to face Lucia Bronzetti in the second match.

Tomorrow's order of play has been released and can be found here, with all the remaining round one matches to unfold in a jam packed day of action.

Adult tickets start from $25^ and kids go free* with a paying adult during the entire tournament, including finals.

From general admission to premium experiences, visit hobartinternational.com.au for all tournament ticketing options.

Hobart International 2024 by the numbers:

Two former Hobart International singles champion: Elise Mertens (2017, 2018), Sofia Kenin (2019)

15 current top-50 players: Elise Mertens (No.30), Emma Navarro (No.31), Zhu Lin (No.33), Wang Xinyu (No.35), Marie Bouzkova (No.36), Sofia Kenin (No. 37), Linda Noskova (No.40), Varvara Gracheva (No.42), Tatjana Maria (No.43), Sloane Stephens (No. 44), Caroline Dolehide (No.45), Martina Trevisan (No.46), Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No.47), Anna Blinkova (No.48) and Peyton Stearns (No.49)

16 players who achieved career-high rankings in 2023: Olivia Gadecki,Emma Navarro, Wang Xinyu, Zhu Lin, Martina Trevisan, Varvara Gracheva, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Anna Blinkova, Clara Burel, Arantxa Rus, Mayar Sherif, Linda Noskova, Peyton Stearns, Greet Minnen, Lucia Bronzetti

Seven players who won WTA singles titles in 2023: Elise Mertens, Zhu Lin, ElisabettaCocciaretto, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Arantxa Rus, Tatjana Maria, Lucia Bronzetti

11 returning players from last event in 2023: Elise Mertens, Marie Bouzkova, Wang Xinyu, Sloane Stephens, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Zhu Lin, Anna Blinkova, Tatjana Maria, Mayar Sherif, Olivia Gadecki and Sofia Kenin

Hobart International 2024, proudly supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania, will be held at the Domain Tennis Centre from 6-13 January 2024.

Seats are limited. *Free general admission for children aged 3-14 when accompanied by a paying adult. For terms and conditions please click here.