TENNIS TASMANIA PROVIDING OPPORTUNITY TO REGIONAL STUDENTS

When David Gatenby took up the challenge to bring tennis into a Campbell Town school, little did he know exactly the impact he would have on the young students.

Although coming from a cricketing background - Gatenby played nine first-class matches for Tasmania and Canterbury in New Zealand - the Launceston-born retiree always dabbled in tennis during his younger days as well.

So when Campbell Town District Primary came knocking to ask if he would provide an avenue to help get kids into tennis, Gatenby didn't think twice.

Now on Tuesday afternoons he has between 25 and 30 kids taking part in clinics at the local tennis club, and a group of those up and comers got the chance to visit the Hobart International on Monday to get an experience of the top flight that they will never forget.

"There's been a lack of sport in rural areas like Campbell Town, so three or four years ago I started teaching the children how to hit a ball and play a game of tennis," Gatenby said.

"Normally on a Tuesday night we go for about three hours, between 25 and 30 kids, so that's about 10-15 per cent of the school that come to tennis lessons.

"I've played cricket most of my life, always played tennis and just with the kids, the committee just asked me to do it. I have a bit of time, I'm retired.

"I'm not an official coach by any stretch but I know how to hit a tennis ball and get kids enthusiastic."

Helped with the assistance of Tennis Tasmania, who chartered a bus for the students to the Domain Tennis Centre, the attendees were joined by WTA doubles specialist Ena Shibahara while they also stepped onto centre court to welcome players onto the court during the first round of the Hobart International.

"To get to Launceston or Hobart is too far away so we are giving the country kids a good opportunity, what you are doing here today is fantastic, they just love it.

"This is all new to most of them, a lot of them have never been to Hobart."