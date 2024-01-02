Something for everyone at the Hobart International 2024 - from Pop Up Pilates on Centre Court to POP Tennis and more!

Hobart International, in collaboration with Happi Studios, will host a Pop-Up Pilates session on Centre Court on Wednesday, 10 January before gates open for the Day Session of play.

"We have a lot of new experiences in store for fans this year at the Hobart International and one of the activities I'm looking forward to is our pop-up Pilates session on Centre Court, thanks to Happi Studios," Head of Marketing and Communication, Sarah Cann said.

"Seeing the elite tennis players in action during the tournament is really inspiring so what better way to breath some fresh air into personal fitness goals than with a morning Pilates session on court for our special women and girls celebration day."

Owner and director or Happi Studios, Anita Burbury, said the studio is excited to celebrate women in sport.

"It's low impact exercise, so it's really accessible, and it's really great for helping with flexibility - you don't have to have a certain level of fitness to join in, you can do it whatever your fitness level is," Ms Burbury said.

"You do get a real mix of people who can do it - first timers or really experienced people, very different levels.

"The studio will provide all equipment for the class, as well as a coffee and a 'sweet treat' for after the workout.

"The Happi brand is very music driven, so we definitely have some amazing music ready to go and it will be very high energy."

"When you have all those people together exercising and moving, you do get that sort of quite cathartic, transformative experience - and we're hoping to have 50 on the court, so it should be great," she said.

Another first for fans off-court at the Hobart International will be the addition of POP Tennis.

"POP Tennis is great as a doubles game and can be played on all surfaces, so whilst you're at the tournament, grab a friend and try this fun style of tennis that's played on a smaller court with smaller racquets and a ball that allows for lower bounces and longer rallies," Cann said.

Throughout the tournament fans will experience a range of celebrations that showcase the depth and breadth of the local tennis community each day with celebrations including: all abilities, players, volunteers, women and girls, pride, coaches, teachers and more.

The pop-up Pilates session will coincide with the tournament's Women and Girls celebration day on Wednesday, 10 January and commence at 7:30am on Centre Court.

The Hobart International is proud to be the only standalone women's-only lead-in tournament to the Australian Open.

Hobart International 2024, proudly supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania, will be held at the Domain Tennis Centre from 6-13 January 2024.