Peyton Stearns: Rising Star at Hobart International

If the Hobart International is dubbed as a tournament which provides a platform for emerging stars to announce themselves on the world stage, then Peyton Stearns fits the bill perfectly.

The 22-year-old American, who will make her tournament debut either Monday or Tuesday, will be looking to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Kim Clijsters, Petra Kvitova and Garbine Muguruza who are all previous winners in Hobart who went from unknown quantity to a Grand Slam champion just a few years later.

Stearns finished 2023 ranked No. 53 - having climbed 156 places from where she started the season. It was a rapid rise for the Ohio native, whose ascent up the rankings came courtesy of a career year which include a maiden WTA finals appearance in Bogota, a win over 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko at Roland Garros and a fourth round appearance at the US Open, where she took a set off Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

"This is my first time playing Hobart and I'm super excited," Stearns said.

"Honestly, it seemed like a great event. It was between here and Adelaide and I got into the main draw here and not Adelaide so I think that made it a pretty [easy] decision. But my team and I have never been here so we are excited.

"I'm hitting a lot and trying to get adjusted as much as I can to the weather change [from the Brisbane International], it is a lot hotter in Brisbane, but these conditions are a lot nicer. I think, the ball doesn't fly as much."

Stearns on Friday joined Tasmanian Minister for Sport and Recreation Nic Street at the Domain Tennis Centre, with Mr Street praising tournament organisers for their efforts in providing a world class event year in, year out.

"The government is really proud of its support for this event, $1.5 million over five years from 2023 to 202, but outside of the Government support there's a lot of corporate support and a hell of a lot of volunteers I've got to say that help put this event on," Mr Street said.

"This is one of the really, really important events on the summer calendar for Tasmania, and particularly for Hobart."

