NEW PAIRING ALREADY IN WINNERS CIRCLE JUST SIX MONTHS AFTER JOINING FORCES

Hobart proved a happy hunting ground for singles champion Emma Navarro who broke through for her first WTA title and it was similar success for one of the tour's newest pairings in the doubles final of the Hobart International on Saturday.

Mexican Giuliana Olmos and Hao-Ching Chan (Chinese Taipei) only joined forces last August following Wimbledon, and were playing just their ninth tournament as a partnership in Hobart.

But the duo proved they have an understanding which could prove extremely fruitful after defeating all-Chinese combination Hanyu Guo and Xinyu Jiang 6-3, 6-3 to capture a maiden title together.

The win also went some way to erasing the disappointment of their first final last Ocotber, which ended in defeat at the hands of Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo at the China Open.

Both have carved out successful careers individually - Chan has 19 doubles titles including winning in Hobart in 2019 and Olmos has five tournament victories to her name in doubles, the last of which came in 2022 - but when they were on the lookout for new partners a training hit together set the wheels in motion.

"It feels good. The last one we lost in the final so I think today we really just wanted to win, and I think it's also exciting because it's the beginning of the new year and just starting the year with a good result is always exciting," Olmos said.

"We started after Wimbledon last year and just kind of got things going and we did well towards the end of the year last year and decided to just continue, it's been fun.

"We practiced in Miami together one time just because they needed an extra body and I jumped in and we actually won that set and we played well together. We both had partners and then [after Wimbledon] we knew we were looking and I just remembered that practice."

After wrapping up the first set Chan and Olmos raced out to a 5-0 lead in the second, but were made to fight for the title when Chan was broken in the seventh game and then the duo blew four championship points in the eighth.

But Olmos held her nerve on serve to seal the result in one hour and 17 minutes.

"Very, very happy to be back because last time when I

[was]

here was 2019 and I won the tournament, and then [I] come back after five years and I win again," Chan said.

"We're happy to be here."