Meet the Stars of the WTA Tour at the Family Fun Weekend - Free Entry

A feature of the Hobart International every year is the opening weekend of qualifying and in 2024 the Family Fun Weekend is back bigger and better.

Both Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 will be free entry to the public, with plenty of action on the court as qualifiers look to make their way into the main draw and a raft of activities off the court for children of all ages.

Sponsored by the Hobart City Council, the Family Fun Weekend will provide youngsters the opportunity to meet some of the stars of the WTA tour, get photos and autographs and also have a hit on the court with available players.

"We are looking forward to seeing as many people as possible to come and get a taste of the tennis free of charge," Hobart International Tournament Director, Darren Sturgess said.

Aussie, Kimberly Birrell with local tennis fan at Hobart International

"The weekend's activities are free, gates open at 10am and from 10:30 we will have player autograph signing and a hit on court with the players who are there.

"It is a great place to come down and wander around the site... there will be plenty of action and plenty of enjoyment to have for the kids and the families."

This year the Kids Fun Zone has moved from the south of the Domain Tennis Centre site to the northern entrance (behind centre court).

Children will also be able to watch all the main draw action in 2024 for free* with a paying adult, including finals, with adult tickets starting from $25^.

Acting Hobart City Council Lord Mayor Helen Burnett said the council was proud to partner with Tennis Tasmania and the Hobart International to provide access for all families to world class sport.

"This is such a good introduction to tennis for those who haven't played before to bring their kids as a family along to this free weekend," Ms. Burnett said.

Aussie Kimberly Birrell signing autographs for local fans at Hobart International

"It is also a really good chance for kids to get out on the court or also meet famous tennis players who will be playing as part of the tournament."

Tickets for the Hobart International are on sale now.

Hobart International 2024, proudly supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania, will be held at the Domain Tennis Centre from 6-13 January 2024.

^Seats are limited. *Free general admission for children aged 3-14 when accompanied by a paying adult. For terms and conditions please click here.