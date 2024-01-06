Heavyweight Opening Round Clash for Dual Hobart Champion

The Hobart International's only dual champion will face a former Australian Open finalist in a blockbuster opening round showdown following Saturday afternoon's main draw.

Elise Mertens, the 2024 tournament's top seed, is the only player to have lifted the trophy twice in Hobart when she went back-to-back in 2017-18.

However, her pathway towards a third title will face an immediate significant test after she was pitted against American Danielle Collins in the opening round.

"I'm happy to be back for sure. I mean, it's always such a nice place to be back. I've got so many great memories, and it's actually a great tournament also towards the Australian Open," Mertens said on Saturday morning before the draw.

"I don't really feel the pressure. I just try to be one with the surroundings and the feelings that I've had in the past and try to use it to my advantage.

"I just hope to come back for as many years as possible. I guess it's about my fourth or fifth time now, so if I can play Hobart I will always choose Hobart above any other tournament."

Collins, who has reached a career high ranking of No.7, featured in the 2022 Australian Open final, where she went down to hometown hero Ashleigh Barty. Her performance at Melbourne Park kickstarted a career year which saw her crack the top 10 for the first time.

The 30-year-old, who is now world No. 54, lost in the second round at the Brisbane International to Lin Zhu, who is the third seed in Hobart.

The two Australian wildcard recipients - Daria Saville and Olivia Gadecki - also learned their opening round assignments.

Olivia Gadecki

Saville will face Anna Blinkova before a potential second-round showdown with 2020 Australian Open champion and 2019 Hobart winner Sofia Kenin, while Gadecki will open her tournament against fourth seed Xinyu Wang.

Should Gadecki progress she could face former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the second round. Stephens meets China's Xiyu Wang, who courtesy of reaching the semi-finals in Auckland received a special exemption into the main draw in Hobart.

Last year's finalist Elisabetta Cocciaretto has drawn a qualifier for her opening round assignment, while second seed Emma Navarro will meet Frenchwoman Clara Burel.

Hobart International 2024 entry list (Ranking as of January 1)

Player Rank MERTENS, Elise (BEL) 30 NAVARRO, Emma (USA) 31 ZHU, Lin (CHN) 33 WANG, Xinyu (CHN) 35 BOUZKOVA, Marie (CZE) 36 WC - KENIN, Sofia (USA) 37 NOSKOVA, Linda (CZE) 40 GRACHEVA, Varvara (FRA) 42 MARIA, Tatjana (GER) 43 STEPHENS, SLOANE (USA) 44 DOLEHIDE, Caroline (USA) 45 TREVISAN, Martina (ITA) 46 COCCIARETTO, Elisabetta (ITA) 47 BLINKOVA, Anna 48 STEARNS, Peyton (USA) 49 RUS, Arantxa (NED) 51 BRONZETTI, Lucia (ITA) 52 SORRIBES TORMO, Sara (ESP) 53 COLLINS, Danielle (USA) 54 BUREL, Clara (FRA) 56 SHERIF, Mayar (EGY) 59 MINNEN, Greet (BEL) 64 WC - GADECKI, Olivia (AUS) 124 WC - SAVILLE, Daria (AUS) 209

Hobart International 2024 by the numbers:

Two former Hobart International singles champion : Elise Mertens (2017, 2018), Sofia Kenin (2019)

: Elise Mertens (2017, 2018), Sofia Kenin (2019) 15 current top-50 players : Elise Mertens (No.30), Emma Navarro (No.31), Zhu Lin (No.33), Wang Xinyu (No.35), Marie Bouzkova (No.36), Sofia Kenin (No. 37), Linda Noskova (No.40), Varvara Gracheva (No.42), Tatjana Maria (No.43), Sloane Stephens (No. 44), Caroline Dolehide (No.45), Martina Trevisan (No.46), Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No.47), Anna Blinkova (No.48) and Peyton Stearns (No.49)

: Elise Mertens (No.30), Emma Navarro (No.31), Zhu Lin (No.33), Wang Xinyu (No.35), Marie Bouzkova (No.36), Sofia Kenin (No. 37), Linda Noskova (No.40), Varvara Gracheva (No.42), Tatjana Maria (No.43), Sloane Stephens (No. 44), Caroline Dolehide (No.45), Martina Trevisan (No.46), Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No.47), Anna Blinkova (No.48) and Peyton Stearns (No.49) 16 players who achieved career-high rankings in 2023: Olivia Gadecki,Emma Navarro, Wang Xinyu, Zhu Lin, Martina Trevisan, Varvara Gracheva, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Anna Blinkova, Clara Burel, Arantxa Rus, Mayar Sherif, Linda Noskova, Peyton Stearns, Greet Minnen, Lucia Bronzetti

Olivia Gadecki,Emma Navarro, Wang Xinyu, Zhu Lin, Martina Trevisan, Varvara Gracheva, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Anna Blinkova, Clara Burel, Arantxa Rus, Mayar Sherif, Linda Noskova, Peyton Stearns, Greet Minnen, Lucia Bronzetti Seven players who won WTA singles titles in 2023 : Elise Mertens, Zhu Lin,ElisabettaCocciaretto, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Arantxa Rus, Tatjana Maria, Lucia Bronzetti

: Elise Mertens, Zhu Lin,ElisabettaCocciaretto, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Arantxa Rus, Tatjana Maria, Lucia Bronzetti 11 returning players from last event in 2023: Elise Mertens, Marie Bouzkova, Wang Xinyu, Sloane Stephens, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Zhu Lin, Anna Blinkova, Tatjana Maria, Mayar Sherif, Olivia Gadecki and Sofia Kenin.

