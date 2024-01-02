Grand Slam Champion, Sofia Kenin returns to the Hobart International

Grand Slam champion and former world No. 4, Sofia Kenin, will return to the Hobart International with a wildcard entry, eyeing another shot at the title.

Kenin who reached the semifinal of the Hobart International 2023 went on to reach the finals of the San Diego Open and the semifinals of the Guadalajara Open in September, 2023, and is currently competing at the Brisbane International.

"Kenin is a crowd favourite in Hobart and Australia after taking out the title here in 2019; fans loved having her here last year, so we are excited to have her return," Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said.

"Sonya, as she prefers to be known, is a past champion of the Hobart International and the Australian Open, and having another Grand Slam champion in the lineup is going to provide for a very entertaining draw."

"It's a great privilege to have world-class tennis players come to Hobart and they love coming here, but it really wouldn't be possible without our volunteers - many of whom have volunteered for multiple years at the Hobart International," he said.

Hobart International Volunteer, Tennis Tasmania Board Member and Chairperson of Brand Tasmania, Nick Haddow, has been volunteering at the Hobart International for four years now.

"I have been on the Board of Tennis Tasmania for a number of years now and volunteering is something we are encouraged to do so we better understand the way the tournament operates," Haddow said.

"Kenin is a popular player amongst the volunteers and staff. She loves eating out at the same restaurant each night; a bit of a superstition from when she won in 2019. She also likes to get off court after her match and race straight back to the hotel for her cool down."

"Volunteers work across patron services, player services, player transport and other areas of the tournament, providing a great opportunity to get behind-the-scenes and gain new experiences," Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said.

"Things are ramping up as players start to arrive this week and as we head into our Family Fun Weekend this Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 January, which is free for the whole community to come and enjoy."

"For the Family Fun Weekend, our new Fan Zone will feature POP Tennis, Hot Shots Tennis, totem tennis, face painting and more, plus you'll get to see 18 matches across the two days, drop in on a player autograph signing session at 10:30am in the Kids Zone, catch some of the big names out on the practice courts and really just have a great time out enjoying the best location in world tennis," he said.

The gates will open on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 January at 10am each day for the FREE Family Fun Weekend.

During the main draw that commences next week on Monday, 8 January, 2024, fans will be able to see 32 of the world's best players and 16 of the best doubles teams over 10 sessions (day and night).

Adult tickets start from $25^ and kids go free* with a paying adult during the entire tournament, including finals.

Hobart International 2024 acceptance list

Player MERTENS, Elise (BEL) NAVARRO, Emma (USA) BOUZKOVA, Marie (CZE) WANG, Xinyu (CHN) ZHU, Lin (CHN) NOSKOVA, Linda TREVISAN, Martina (ITA) GRACHEVA, Varvara (FRA) DOLEHIDE, Caroline (USA) COCCIARETTO, Elisabetta (ITA) STEPHENS, Sloane (USA) SORRIBES TORMO, Sara (ESP) STEARNS, Peyton (USA) BLINKOVA, Anna BUREL, Clara (FRA) RUS, Arantxa (NED) COLLINS, Danielle (USA) MARIA, Tatjana (GER) SHERIF, Mayar (EGY) MINNEN, Greet (BEL) BRONZETTI, Lucia (ITA)

Hobart International 2024 Wildcards

Player KENIN, Sofia (USA) GADECKI, Olivia (AU)

Hobart International 2024 by the numbers:

Two former Hobart International singles champions: Elise Mertens (2017, 2018), Sofia Kenin (2019)

15 current top-50 players: Elise Mertens (No.29), Emma Navarro (No.32), Marie Bouzkova (No.34), Wang Xinyu (No.36), Zhu Lin (No.37), Linda Noskova (No.41), Martina Trevisan (No.42), Varvara Gracheva (No.43), Caroline Dolehide (No.44), Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No.46), Sloane Stephens (No.47), Sara Sorribes Tormo (No.48), Peyton Stearns (No.49), Anna Blinkova (No.50) and Sofia Kenin (No. 37)

16 players who achieved career-high rankings in 2023: Olivia Gadecki,Emma Navarro, Wang Xinyu, Zhu Lin, Martina Trevisan, Varvara Gracheva, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Anna Blinkova, Clara Burel, Arantxa Rus, Mayar Sherif, Linda Noskova, Peyton Stearns, Greet Minnen, Lucia Bronzetti

Seven players who won WTA singles titles in 2023: Elise Mertens, Zhu Lin, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Arantxa Rus, Tatjana Maria, Lucia Bronzetti

11 returning players from last event in 2023: Elise Mertens, Marie Bouzkova, Wang Xinyu, Sloane Stephens, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Zhu Lin, Anna Blinkova, Tatjana Maria, Mayar Sherif, Olivia Gadecki and Sofia Kenin.

Hobart International 2024, proudly supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania, will be held at the Domain Tennis Centre from 6-13 January 2024.

For all tournament information, please visit hobartinternational.com.au

^Seats are limited. *Free general admission for children aged 3-14 when accompanied by a paying adult. For terms and conditions, please click here.