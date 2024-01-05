Four Aussies will take to the Domain Tennis Centre courts on the opening day of qualifying for the Hobart International

Gold Coast based Kimberly Birrell, who reached a career high ranking of 100 in September last year, will lead the Aussie charge, with the 25-year-old to be joined by wildcard recipients Elysia Bolton, Alexandra Bozovic and Alana Parnaby.

Aussie, Kimberly Birrell with local tennis fans at Hobart International

Bolton, a 23-year-old Sydneysider, has one ITF singles and six ITF doubles titles to her name, and won the biggest tournament of her career last year at the 2023 Clay Court International in Canberra alongside Bozovic.

She faces a daunting task in her first round assignment, pitted against top qualifying seed and world No. 62 Nadia Podoroska.

Parnaby has also plied her trade at ITF level in recent years, winning five doubles titles, the last of which came in July last year in Germany. The 29-year-old made her WTA Tour main-draw debut at the 2022 Sydney International in the doubles alongside Gabriella Da Silva-Fick.

She has drawn Czech Linda Fruhvirtova in qualifying while Bozovic, 24, will clash with Viktorija Golubic in her opening round match.

Qualifying action will kick off from 11am with former Hobart International finalist Yanina Wickmayer opening proceedings on centre court against Hao-Ching Chan.

Three Aussies will then follow, with Birrell the first to aim to book her spot in Sunday's second round, with Bolton's match against Podoroska the second on West Court.