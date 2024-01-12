Dasha delight as Aussie wildcard moves into final four

Daria Saville sent another huge crowd at the Domain Tennis Centre into a frenzy on Thursday night after recovering from a set down to storm into the Hobart International semifinals.

The comeback queen inched closer to a second WTA title after she defeated third seed and world No. 33 Lin Zhu 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in two hours and 19 minutes to set up a blockbuster semi against two-time champion Elise Mertens on Friday.

Having now taken the scalp of two top 40 players in succession - Saville sent 2019 champion Sofia Kenin (37) packing on Tuesday night - the tournament wildcard is gathering serious momentum as she eyes her first WTA final since Quebec in August 2022, a month before she suffered her second ACL injury.

"I think she was the better player in the first set, that's for sure. But I kind of found my game and didn't give up," the Aussie fan favourite said.

"I was persistent and tried to turn it around and be more aggressive and it paid off.

"It's easier when the whole crowd is here supporting you, so I was like, 'I can't be like a pork chop' and mope around, it's just not a good look.

"When I sat down after losing the first set I told myself to just be in the moment, play one point at a time, every new point is a new battle. Enjoy just playing every point and that helped because there were some pretty amazing points that I really enjoyed."

With games on serve midway through the first set Zhu lifted her level to break Saville twice in succession, and although she handed one back she closed out the set on her second opportunity.

Saville then increased her efficiency in the second set to race to a 5-0 lead before closing it in the seventh game, and when she immediately broke in the opening game of the third set there was a sense the dam walls were about to burst.

However Zhu flipped the momentum to get back on serve in the sixth game, only for Saville to break again in the ninth to take a 5-4 lead.

She fired an unreturnable serve at 15-0 and followed with her second ace to set up three match points, sealing the memorable win with her second.

"She's always someone that you have to beat, she never just gives it to you. She won it here a few times so she obviously likes playing here," Saville said of Mertens, who leads the Australian 4-2 in their head to head meetings.

"But you know, I'll have the whole crowd supporting me."

Mertens faced her toughest test to date in the first quarterfinal against Arantxa Rus, needing just under an hour to shake the plucky Dutchwoman 7-5 in the first set.

She then raced through the second set 6-0 - consolidating a double break in the fourth game with a crucial hold and saving two break points - but conceded the scoreboard was slightly flattering in what was a tough contest in searing heat.

"I felt like she was serving very well, a lot of first serves and especially also that lefty serve, so I had to adjust a little bit in the first set," Mertens said.

"The second set, I felt like I made a little bit of the difference in the important points, which gave me the 6-0 because actually it was not really a 6-0 straightforward set.

"I'm pretty pleased and happy that I can perform in these key moments and I felt like it was a good match today."

In the bottom half of the draw, No.2 seed Emma Navarro needed three sets to end the run of lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova to book her second semifinal appearance to start 2024.

Coming off a last four showing in Auckland, the American had her hands full with Tomova early, dropping the first set before regrouping and registering a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win.

"A little tough again today, windy again, but happy with how I was able to stick in there," said Navarro, who continues to show she is one of the tour's rising stars.

"Not my best tennis at times but just feeling mentally tough and happy with how I am able to work through those tough moment."

The American will face Yue Yuan on Friday, who defeated Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 7-6(4) in a baseline battle which lasted two hours and 23 minutes.

Yuan need four set points to take the first, and then fought off a handful of set points in the second to avoid a decider.

Tomorrow's action begins at 1pm with a doubles clash between Japanese duo Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya up against Hao-Ching Chan and Giuliana Olmos, which will be followed by Saville's showdown with Mertens.

