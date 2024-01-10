Brave Gadecki falls short in replay of 2023 Hobart International opening round

It wasn't quite déjà vu for Olivia Gadecki on her return to the Hobart International but the emerging Australian still came up short in her quest for a breakthrough win at the tournament.

Facing the same scenario as 12 months ago - leading off the second night session against China's Xinyu Wang - Gadecki made some inroads into an opponent ranked 87 spots ahead of her - before gallantly falling 3-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Given last year she lost in straight sets, pushing one of 2023's breakout stars is a marked improvement but no doubt the 21-year-old will again feel she at times had the contest in her grasp only to let it slip through her fingers.

In both the first and second sets Gadecki won the first three games, before Wang, who made the round of 16 at the French Open and won the doubles title alongside Hsieh Su-wei, fought back.

Wang rattled off six consecutive games to take out the first set in 33 minutes but was unable to repeat the dose in the second as Gadecki raced to a 5-2 lead.

With the home crowd behind her Gadecki had two set points in the eighth game only to squander both, but she put the disappointment behind her to immediately break back to square the match.

However after being broken in the opening game of the third set Gadecki was always playing catch up and in the end was broken a second time in the ninth game after saving one match point.

"I am in some pretty good form, I feel like I have been trying to get those matches in and going into the AO obviously there is room for improvement which is exciting," Gadecki said.

"I have had a year so I feel like I have improved a lot, last year was straight sets I think so this time got a set off her, hopefully next time it is the match."

Wang set up an all Chinese second round clash against Yue Yuan, who shocked Sloane Stephens earlier on Tuesday.

Wednesday's order of play has been released and can be found here, with Australian Daria Saville back in action against Sofia Kenin in a mouth watering clash to kickstart the night session.

