Bethanie Mattek-Sands Savors Local Culture in Hobart: A Tennis Star's Journey Beyond the Court

The life of a professional tennis player takes them all around the world - but most rarely get to immerse themselves in the local cultures due to their on court commitments.

But as veteran doubles star Bethanie Mattek-Sands winds down her career, she makes a point to soak in as much of each city she visits.

It's why the flamboyant American decided to stay in Hobart with husband Justin Sands for a few extra days despite being knocked out of the doubles draw in the first round, and she made the most of her time in the Tasmanian capital.

Mattek-Sands, who reached the Hobart International singles final back in 2011 and defeated Ashleigh Barty on her WTA main draw debut on centre court the following year, visited award winning cocktail bar Mary Mary on Thursday, flashing her bartending skills with some of the best mixologists in the state.

Visits to MONA Museum and Moorilla winery were also on the cards, as the 38-year-old rounded out her Australian Open preparations at the Domain Tennis Centre before heading to Melbourne.

"Throughout my career I have really made a point to enjoy the travel and enjoy the journey," said Mattek-Sands, who boasts nine Grand Slam doubles women's and mixed titles and an Olympic Gold medal.

"Too many times you get caught racing from town to town and then trying to get back home in between a few events. I chose to stay an extra couple of days before heading to Melbourne.

"I like to get a sense of everywhere I go, it has been a while since I have been back in Hobart, you have new coffee shops, new restaurants, new things to see and obviously the weather has been amazing.

"It is fun to walk around Hobart, it is a great little city."

On her visit to the Apple Isle in eight years, the Arizona native was impressed by the changes to the tournament since her last appearance, with 2024 proving a huge hit with both the players and fans.

"Walking into the facility this year there has been a lot of changes, it was really nice to see," she said.

"They've really expanded, but centre court felt the same. A lot of tournaments this size, the idea is you are coming here for matches and everything is really convenient.

"The hotels aren't too far from the venue, plenty of practice courts to play on, transportation has been amazing, all those little details that maybe don't seem so important, those are the fundamentals for players.

"On top of that they have really expanded the venue, it has been years since I have been here so I think I have a pretty good comparison, but just what they have done [with different areas], they have upped the ante in all areas. These events, the players like playing them because it feels a little more family style."