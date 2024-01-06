Australian fan favourite to make Main Draw Debut at Hobart International - Daria Saville

TWELVE months ago Daria Saville attended the Hobart International - but as a spectator and guest of the tournament as she continued her recovery from a knee reconstruction.

This year one of the most popular Australians on tour is back in the state but more importantly will be on the right side of the fence after receiving a wildcard into the 2024 event.

Saville, who returned to WTA action in June last year, will make her main draw debut in Hobart - she contested qualifying of the 2013 tournament - as she continues to build for the Australian Open.

"I'm really excited. I'm so excited to be back here playing, this time last year I was actually just a spectator because I was rehabbing from my knee injury," Saville said.

"I just can't wait to play, hopefully I get to play on centre court!"

Boasting a career high ranking of 20, the 29-year-old has suffered multiple long-term injuries in recent years following five consecutive top 40 seasons from 2015-2019. Since starting her latest comeback she has whittled her world ranking down from 322 to 209, and started 2024 with a round one victory at the Brisbane International before going down to Anastasia Potapova in three sets in the second round.

However more importantly Saville's body is standing firm from the rigours of tour life once again,

"I feel pretty good, I think I'm playing well, I'm training well, I competed really well last week in Brisbane.

"I had a few wins in singles and doubles so my body's holding up and yeah, I'm just excited to be back playing and being healthy."

Hobart International tournament director Darren Sturgess said it securing Saville, who joins fellow Australian wildcard Olivia Gadecki in the main draw, was a big coup for the event.

"It's so pleasing to be able to award Dasha the wildcard here into Hobart, she's so popular on the world tour but also immensely popular here in Australia," Sturgess said.

"We love her personality. She always goes out and has fun out there and we know [last year] she had a knee injury and was kind enough to come down for the day and do a bit of a social media profile of the tournament.

"To have her back and now on the courts on the right side of the fence, that's what we really wanted to see.

"We can't wait for her to get out on the courts, and we know that the fans here in Hobart in Tasmania are really going to come out and support her."