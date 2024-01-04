Alize Cornet's Hobart International Odyssey

Hobart has almost become like a second home to Alize Cornet throughout her WTA career.

Since her Hobart International debut in 2010 the Frenchwoman has made seven appearances at the tournament - including a memorable victory in 2016.

Now 33, Cornet is back in 2024 for another Tasmanian tilt but she will have to do it the hard way through qualifying following a tough 2023 season.

"I'm very excited to be back in Hobart, it is one of my favourite tournaments of the year," Cornet said.

"I [am] very much looking forward to starting my season here, it is my first tournament of the year. I didn't play the previous week so I am fresh and ready to go."

After starting last year ranked No. 36 in the world, Cornet ended it at No. 118, snapping a 16-year run of top 100 finishes.

An opening round loss in Hobart to eventual runner up Elisabetta Cocciaretto was the first of five consecutive first-round exits and although she made three semi-final appearances and three quarter-final appearances at 125 and 250 level, a lack of impact in the bigger tournaments ultimately contributed to the rankings slide.

The fall was in stark contrast to 2022, where she featured in her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final (Australian Open) and twice toppled top-10 opponents - Garbine Muguruza at Melbourne Park and Iga Swiatek (Wimbledon), which also snapped Swiatek's 37-match win streak.

In her favour this year, a recent favourable record for qualifiers at the Domain Tennis Centre, with four of the past 10 champions sweeping through seven rounds, including Lauren Davis last year.

"Being in the qualies I am definitely the underdog but I know what I can do, I know that when I can bring my best tennis I can beat the best players in the world.

"That's what I did in 2022 when I had one of the best seasons of my career. I just have to be in a good mindset and be ready."

Off the court, Cornet is also looking to build on her authentic Tasmanian experiences, which included a hike on Mt Wellington just hours after her defeat to Cocciaretto and courtside seats at Mystate Bank Arena for the JackJumpers.

"I had the chance to go for a couple of hikes last year on Mt Wellington and I really loved it, I really want to take my boyfriend with me to climb the mountain again and see the beautiful nature of Tasmania, which I love," she said.

"I want to try some new restaurants, I know Hobart is full of amazing restaurants and I know Darren [Sturgess] the tournament director will give me a lot of good advice.

"Maybe some other basketball matches like last year and maybe some other activities I haven't done before. I have plenty of time as I'm so early this year!"