Fourteen top-50 WTA players confirmed for Hobart International 2024

Two-time Hobart International champion and world No.29 Elise Mertens (BEL) and world No.34 Marie Bouzkova (CZE) will headline a strong field for the 29th edition of the Hobart International in 2024, joining previously announced former world No.3 Sloane Stephens (USA).

Mertens made tournament history in 2018, becoming the first back-to-back singles champion after successfully defending the title she claimed as a qualifier in 2017. Bouzkova is set to make her third visit to Hobart, having made her tournament debut in 2020.

World No.34 Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

An exciting line-up features 14 current top-50 players, including Hobart International 2023 finalist Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA), Emma Navarro (USA), Wang Xinyu (CHN) and Zhu Lin (CHN).

Zhu Lin (CHN)

Australian Open 2022 finalist Danielle Collins (USA) further strengthens the Hobart field. Collins, who hit a career-high ranking of world No.7 in the same year, is known for her power game and is another talented player who will excite the crowds in January.

"This summer we'll see more current top-50 players compared to last year, with 15 players in the 2024 field having achieved career-high rankings in 2023," Hobart International Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said.

"The Hobart International has a proud reputation for unearthing rising stars and we're thrilled to see some exciting emerging players in the field too, like Czech teen Linda Noskova."

Crowd favourite and Hobart International 2023 finalist Cocciaretto is confirmed to return following her success on clay at the WTA 250 Ladies Open in Lausanne, Switzerland earlier in the year.

Wang Xinyu (CHN)

Wang Xinyu is also set to return after a stellar 2023 season, which included winning the Roland Garros women's doubles title. Fans will recall Wang seized her second chance as a lucky loser at the Hobart International back in January to progress through to the quarterfinals.

Navarro has also had a stand-out year during 2023, having achieved a career best in reaching the semifinal at the WTA 500 San Diego tournament and ending the season with a career-high ranking of No. 32.

Unfortunately, due to injury, 2023 Hobart International champion Lauren Davis has had to withdraw from the 2024 field.

"Whilst we're excited to announce our full field today, unfortunately Lauren Davis has had to make the tough decision to withdraw due to injury," Sturgess said.

"We wish her a really good recovery and hope to see her back for our 30th Hobart International in 2025."

Fans will be able to see 32 of the world's best players and 16 of the best doubles teams over 10 sessions (day and night) during the main draw in the second week of January.

Adult tickets start from $25^ and kids go free* with a paying adult during the entire tournament, including finals.

Tickets for the Hobart International are on sale now. From general admission to premium experiences, see Ticket Info for all tournament ticketing options.

The gates will be open on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 January for the FREE Family Fun Weekend with plenty of action and things to do for the whole family.

Hobart International 2024 entry list

Player Rank MERTENS, Elise (BEL) 29 NAVARRO, Emma (USA) 32 BOUZKOVA, Marie (CZE) 34 WANG, Xinyu (CHN) 36 ZHU, Lin (CHN) 37 NOSKOVA, Linda (CZE) 41 TREVISAN, Martina (ITA) 42 GRACHEVA, Varvara (FRA) 43 DOLEHIDE, Caroline (USA) 44 COCCIARETTO, Elisabetta (ITA) 46 STEPHENS, Sloane (USA) 47 SORRIBES TORMO, Sara (ESP) 48 STEARNS, Peyton (USA) 49 BLINKOVA, Anna 50 BUREL, Clara (FRA) 51 RUS, Arantxa (NED) 52 COLLINS, Danielle (USA) 53 MARIA, Tatjana (GER) 55 SHERIF, Mayar (EGY) 59 MINNEN, Greet (BEL) 60 BRONZETTI, Lucia (ITA) 61

Hobart International 2024 by the numbers:

One former Hobart International singles champion: Elise Mertens (2017, 2018)

Elise Mertens (2017, 2018) 14 current top-50 players: Elise Mertens (No.29), Emma Navarro (No.32), Marie Bouzkova (No.34), Wang Xinyu (No.36), Zhu Lin (No.37), Linda Noskova (No.41), Martina Trevisan (No.42), Varvara Gracheva (No.43), Caroline Dolehide (No.44), Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No.46), Sloane Stephens (No.47), Sara Sorribes Tormo (No.48), Peyton Stearns (No.49) and Anna Blinkova (No.50)

Elise Mertens (No.29), Emma Navarro (No.32), Marie Bouzkova (No.34), Wang Xinyu (No.36), Zhu Lin (No.37), Linda Noskova (No.41), Martina Trevisan (No.42), Varvara Gracheva (No.43), Caroline Dolehide (No.44), Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No.46), Sloane Stephens (No.47), Sara Sorribes Tormo (No.48), Peyton Stearns (No.49) and Anna Blinkova (No.50) 15 players who achieved career-high rankings in 2023: Emma Navarro, Wang Xinyu, Zhu Lin, Martina Trevisan, Varvara Gracheva, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Anna Blinkova, Clara Burel, Arantxa Rus, Mayar Sherif, Linda Noskova, Peyton Stearns, Greet Minnen, Lucia Bronzetti

Emma Navarro, Wang Xinyu, Zhu Lin, Martina Trevisan, Varvara Gracheva, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Anna Blinkova, Clara Burel, Arantxa Rus, Mayar Sherif, Linda Noskova, Peyton Stearns, Greet Minnen, Lucia Bronzetti Seven players who won WTA singles titles in 2023: Elise Mertens, Zhu Lin, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Arantxa Rus, Tatjana Maria, Lucia Bronzetti

Elise Mertens, Zhu Lin, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Arantxa Rus, Tatjana Maria, Lucia Bronzetti Nine returning players from last event in 2023: Elise Mertens, Marie Bouzkova, Wang Xinyu, Sloane Stephens, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Zhu Lin, Anna Blinkova, Tatjana Maria and Mayar Sherif.

See the Tournament and Event Guide sections of the hobartinternational.com.au website for more information.