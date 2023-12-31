Dive into a summer of excitement at the Hobart International's Family Fun Weekend - it's Free!

Ace your family holidays this summer! Over two epic days, hit Family Fun Weekend at the Hobart International for FREE. Grab the kids and join us on Saturday January 6 and Sunday January 7, for two days jam-packed with non-stop fun, thrilling competitions and world-class tennis action. The Hobart International is your go-to destination for the ultimate family getaway these summer holidays.

Experience the ultimate day out when you hit the Domain Tennis Centre. Enjoy sensational waterfront views along with delicious Tasmanian food and drinks, plus the unmissable tennis on court.

Gates swing open at 10am, kicking off a weekend extravaganza that promises something for all kids big and small. Featuring Hot Shots Tennis, POP Tennis, face painting, exciting giveaways and prizes for the little ones, plus the power and passion of some of the world's best tennis players on court battling for a chance to raise the Angie Cunningham Trophy. Matches begin at 11am, with 18 matches scheduled over the Family Fun Weekend, there will be plenty of fabulous tennis on offer. Don't miss your shot to see the phenomenal thrill of professional tennis up close.

Mark your calendars, pack your sunscreen, and join us at the Hobart International for a Family Fun Weekend that promises to be nothing short of spectacular!

For the latest information on the Free Family Fun Weekend and to let us know you're coming, visit our Facebook event page.