Discover New Features at Hobart International 2024: Updated Spaces, Debut of POP Tennis, VIP Experiences, and More. Get Your Tickets Now

Fans are in for a host of new experiences at the 29thedition of the Hobart International, which already boasts fourteen top-50 WTA players among the field.

In an interview with Triple M radio recently, Hobart International Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said the event bounced back in 2023 to record its second largest attendance, a reassurance from fans following the Covid hiatus.

The tournament, to be held at the Domain Tennis Centre, will offer even more from 6 to 13 January 2024, including access to the new Queen's Lawn and Fan Zone - with Hot Shots Tennis, live music and bean bags in front of the big screen - and the debut of POP tennis.

"We'll move everything from the fan zone up to the top end of the site, which means that everything is on the same level as the centre court. It's a great new space," Sturgess said.

"We've got some great new brands and partners coming on board to activate and open up that space. We're really looking forward to that.

"The players are also going to see a doubling of space that they're going to have so some new things coming into play for them to make their time and experience here in Hobart much more enjoyable than it ever has been."

The full field for Hobart International 2024 - the only standalone women's-only lead-up tournament to the Australian Open - was revealed earlier this month.

"It's definitely a great week for the players if they're looking for something that's a little bit of calm before the storm," Sturgess said.

"They can go around town to experience all the beautiful food and produce... They can do all their preparations here during the tournament or training off-site and then head up to Melbourne to give it a great start to the year."

Off court, for the first time, Hobart International 2024 will welcome POP Tennis for fans.

Great as a doubles game, grab a friend and try this fun style of tennis played on a smaller court with smaller racquets and a ball that allows for lower bounces and longer rallies.

During the free Family Fun Weekend there will be additional activities for kids including totem tennis, face-painting, roving performers, popcorn, fairy floss and large-format kids' games.

Want to level things up? Grab a VIP Access pass when buying your session tickets for a premium food and drinks package in our new Tasmanian Club, which overlooks the action on West Court.

We're talking mouthwatering truffled brisket sliders, hot smoked salmon, southern fried chicken bites, assorted bao buns, poke bowls of the day, Tasmanian cheese and refreshing local summer treats. And of course, a range of beverages including prosecco, pinot gris, sauvignon blanc, pinot noir, Peroni, Great Northern and more.

Spectators will be able to see 32 of the world's best players and 16 of the best doubles teams over 10 sessions (day and night) during the main draw in the second week of January.

Adult tickets start from $25^ and kids go free* with a paying adult during the entire tournament, including finals.

Tickets for the Hobart International are on sale now. From general admission to premium experiences, click here for all tournament ticketing options.

The gates will be open on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 January for the FREE Family Fun Weekend with plenty of action and things to do for the whole family.